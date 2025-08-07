  • home icon
  Can Scottie Scheffler win the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025? Day 1 odds explored

Can Scottie Scheffler win the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025? Day 1 odds explored

By Vishnu Mohan
Modified Aug 07, 2025 10:52 GMT
Syndication: The Commercial Appeal - Source: Imagn
Scottie Scheffler FedEx St. Jude Championship odds (Image via Imagn)

Scottie Scheffler won the FedEx Cup Playoffs in 2024 and is returning this year to defend his title. The 29-year-old will start his campaign on Thursday, August 7 with the FedEx St. Jude Championship outing at TPC Southwind in Memphis. Unsurprisingly, the Official World Ranking (OWGR) No.1 golfer is the outright favorite to win the weekend event.

For the unversed, Scheffler enters the St. Jude Championship with a stellar lead in the year-long FedEx Cup standings. He leads the list with 4,806 points, almost doubling second-placed Sepp Straka’s points tally. The 2024 PGA Tour Player of the Year comes into the FedEx Cup playoffs opener with 28-1 odds, as per FanDuel Sportsbook.

Notably, World No.3 Xander Schauffele, his closest competitor at the event, trails him with 180-1 odds.

For the unversed, Scheffler enters the TPC Southwind event on the back of an outstanding season. The 2024 Masters champ continued his stellar winning run in 2025, clinching victories on four occasions, including the PGA Championship and The Open Championship. The ace golfer managed six other top-10 finishes, including a 4th place at the Masters. He put on the Green Jacket to his long-term rival and World No.2 Rory McIlroy at Augusta.

A T2 at the Houston Open and a T3 finish at The Genesis Invitational also stands out in Scheffler’s season. Interestingly, the 17-time PGA Tour winner only finished outside the top 25 just once all season and his season earning of $19,202,883 reflect a career-best year, taking his career bank tally to a whopping $90,996,470.

Listed below is Scottie Scheffler’s 2025 season so far (including earnings):

  • AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T9 – $535,000
  • WM Phoenix Open: T25 – $69,197
  • The Genesis Invitational: T3 – $1,200,000
  • Arnold Palmer Invitational: T11 – $451,250
  • THE PLAYERS Championship: T20 – $240,250
  • Texas Children's Houston Open: T2 – $845,500
  • Masters Tournament: 4 – $1,008,000
  • RBC Heritage: T8 – $580,000
  • THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson: 1 – $1,782,000
  • PGA Championship: 1 – $3,420,000
  • Charles Schwab Challenge: T4 – $427,500
  • the Memorial Tournament: 1 – $4,000,000
  • U.S. Open: T7 – $615,786
  • Travelers Championship: T6 – $695,000
  • Genesis Scottish Open: T8 – $233,400
  • The Open: 1 – $3,100,000

2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship odds updated

Scheffler leads the 2025 St. Jude Championship odds list while Schauffele trails him with 180-1 odds, according to FanDuel. Meanwhile, Englishman Matt Fitzpatrick completes the top three with 22-1 odds. PGA Tour’s winless star Tommy Fleetwood trails the trio with 250-1 while sharing the odds with Justin Thomas.

Viktor Hovland (280-1), Aaron Rai (300-1), Ludvig Aberg (300-1), Russell Henley (300-1) and Collin Morikawa (330-1) are other big names to watch this weekend. FedEx Cup playoffs opener defending champion Hideki Matsuyama also returns with 320-1 odds. For the unversed, World No.2 Rory McIlroy had earlier announced his decision to skip the event.

Listed below are the top odds for the FedEx St. Jude Championship (as per FanDuel):

  • Scottie Scheffler +280
  • Xander Schauffele +1800
  • Matt Fitzpatrick +2200
  • Tommy Fleetwood +2500
  • Justin Thomas +2500
  • Viktor Hovland +2800
  • Aaron Rai +3000
  • Ludvig Åberg +3000
  • Russell Henley +3000
  • Hideki Matsuyama +3200
  • Collin Morikawa +3300
  • Patrick Cantlay +3500
  • Ben Griffin +4000
  • Sepp Straka +4000
  • Sam Burns +4000
  • Cameron Young +4000
  • Corey Conners +4000
  • Chris Gotterup +4500
  • Jordan Spieth +4500
  • Harris English +4500
  • Keegan Bradley +4500
  • J.T. Poston +5000
  • J.J. Spaun +5000
  • Daniel Berger +5000
  • Robert MacIntyre +5000
  • Maverick McNealy +5000

More details on the FedEx Cup playoff opener St. Jude Championship will be updated as it progresses.

