Can Scottie Scheffler win the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025? Day 1 odds explored

Scottie Scheffler won the FedEx Cup Playoffs in 2024 and is returning this year to defend his title. The 29-year-old will start his campaign on Thursday, August 7 with the FedEx St. Jude Championship outing at TPC Southwind in Memphis. Unsurprisingly, the Official World Ranking (OWGR) No.1 golfer is the outright favorite to win the weekend event.For the unversed, Scheffler enters the St. Jude Championship with a stellar lead in the year-long FedEx Cup standings. He leads the list with 4,806 points, almost doubling second-placed Sepp Straka’s points tally. The 2024 PGA Tour Player of the Year comes into the FedEx Cup playoffs opener with 28-1 odds, as per FanDuel Sportsbook. Notably, World No.3 Xander Schauffele, his closest competitor at the event, trails him with 180-1 odds.For the unversed, Scheffler enters the TPC Southwind event on the back of an outstanding season. The 2024 Masters champ continued his stellar winning run in 2025, clinching victories on four occasions, including the PGA Championship and The Open Championship. The ace golfer managed six other top-10 finishes, including a 4th place at the Masters. He put on the Green Jacket to his long-term rival and World No.2 Rory McIlroy at Augusta.A T2 at the Houston Open and a T3 finish at The Genesis Invitational also stands out in Scheffler’s season. Interestingly, the 17-time PGA Tour winner only finished outside the top 25 just once all season and his season earning of $19,202,883 reflect a career-best year, taking his career bank tally to a whopping $90,996,470.Listed below is Scottie Scheffler’s 2025 season so far (including earnings):AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T9 – $535,000WM Phoenix Open: T25 – $69,197The Genesis Invitational: T3 – $1,200,000Arnold Palmer Invitational: T11 – $451,250THE PLAYERS Championship: T20 – $240,250Texas Children's Houston Open: T2 – $845,500Masters Tournament: 4 – $1,008,000RBC Heritage: T8 – $580,000THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson: 1 – $1,782,000PGA Championship: 1 – $3,420,000Charles Schwab Challenge: T4 – $427,500the Memorial Tournament: 1 – $4,000,000U.S. Open: T7 – $615,786Travelers Championship: T6 – $695,000Genesis Scottish Open: T8 – $233,400The Open: 1 – $3,100,0002025 FedEx St. Jude Championship odds updatedScheffler leads the 2025 St. Jude Championship odds list while Schauffele trails him with 180-1 odds, according to FanDuel. Meanwhile, Englishman Matt Fitzpatrick completes the top three with 22-1 odds. PGA Tour’s winless star Tommy Fleetwood trails the trio with 250-1 while sharing the odds with Justin Thomas.Viktor Hovland (280-1), Aaron Rai (300-1), Ludvig Aberg (300-1), Russell Henley (300-1) and Collin Morikawa (330-1) are other big names to watch this weekend. FedEx Cup playoffs opener defending champion Hideki Matsuyama also returns with 320-1 odds. For the unversed, World No.2 Rory McIlroy had earlier announced his decision to skip the event.Listed below are the top odds for the FedEx St. Jude Championship (as per FanDuel):Scottie Scheffler +280Xander Schauffele +1800Matt Fitzpatrick +2200Tommy Fleetwood +2500Justin Thomas +2500Viktor Hovland +2800Aaron Rai +3000Ludvig Åberg +3000Russell Henley +3000Hideki Matsuyama +3200Collin Morikawa +3300Patrick Cantlay +3500Ben Griffin +4000Sepp Straka +4000Sam Burns +4000Cameron Young +4000Corey Conners +4000Chris Gotterup +4500Jordan Spieth +4500Harris English +4500Keegan Bradley +4500J.T. Poston +5000J.J. Spaun +5000Daniel Berger +5000Robert MacIntyre +5000Maverick McNealy +5000More details on the FedEx Cup playoff opener St. Jude Championship will be updated as it progresses.