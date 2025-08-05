2025 FedEx St Jude Championship Round 1 tee times and pairings explored

By Pravashis Biswas
Published Aug 05, 2025 20:24 GMT
The 2025 FedEx St Jude Championship will commence at TPC Southwind in Memphis, USA, on August 7. Before the first leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, the tee times and groupings are in.

The tournament provides golfers a shot at the $20,000,000 prize purse, with the winner set to receive a $3,600,000 paycheck. Apart from that, the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship offers four times the points to players compared to the standard PGA Tour events and 2,000 FedEx Cup points to the winner.

Scottie Scheffler, who currently tops the FedEx Cup Standings list with a total of 4806 points in his bag. He will be teeing off tomorrow around 12.45 pm local time alongside Sepp Straka for the first round of the FedEx St Jude Championship.

Russell Henley and Justin Thomas currently stand in the fourth and fifth spots of the FedEx Cup standings, respectively. Both of them have been officially paired, and the duo will tee off for the first 18 holes of the FedEx St Jude Championship around 9.45 am local time.

Ben Griffin and Harris English, ranked sixth and seventh on the FedEx Cup list, will tee off at 9.35 am local time at TPC Southwind. Hideki Matsuyama, the defending champion of the FedEx St Jude Championship, is paired up with Brian Harman.

The pair will tee off for the first round at 9.05 am local time. The major name missing from the list is Rory McIlroy, who has decided to take a week off. The Northern Irishman currently ranks in the second spot of the FedEx Cup Standings with 3444 points.

FedEx St Jude Championship 2025 all tee times and official groupings

Here's a detailed look at the official tee times and pairings for the 2025 FedEx St Jude Championship:

  • 7:20 am: Matti Schmid
  • 7:30 am: Min Woo Lee, JT Poston
  • 7:40 am: Jordan Spieth, Wyndham Clark
  • 7:50 am: Harry Hall, Akshay Bhatia
  • 8:00 am: Tom Hoge, Matt Fitzpatrick
  • 8:10 am: Taylor Pendrith, Denny McCarthy
  • 8:20 am: Brian Campbell, Thomas Detry
  • 8:30 am: Ryan Fox, Jacob Bridgeman
  • 8:40 am: Sam Stevens, Sungjae Im
  • 8:55 am: Sam Burns, Justin Rose
  • 9:05 am: Brian Harman, Hideki Matsuyama
  • 9:15 am: Cameron Young, Shane Lowry
  • 9:25 am: Keegan Bradley, Maverick McNealy
  • 9:35 am: Ben Griffin, Harris English
  • 9:45 am: Russell Henley, Justin Thomas
  • 9:55 am: Nico Echavarria, Patrick Rodgers
  • 10:05 am: Rickie Fowler, Davis Riley
  • 10:15 am: Erik Van Rooyen, Cam Davis
  • 10:30 am: Jhonattan Vegas, Max Greyserman
  • 10:40 am: Joe Highsmith, Aaron Rai
  • 10:50 am: Kurt Kitayama, Bud Cauley
  • 11:00 am: Si Woo Kim, Jake Knapp
  • 11:10 am: Xander Schauffele, Aldrich Potgieter
  • 11:20 am: Michael Kim, Jason Day
  • 11:30 am: Daniel Berger, Ryan Gerard
  • 11:40 am: Viktor Hovland, Lucas Glover
  • 11:50 am: Chris Gotterup, Patrick Cantlay
  • 12:05 pm: Nick Taylor, Collin Morikawa
  • 12:15 pm: Ludvig Åberg, Robert MacIntyre
  • 12:25 pm: Andrew Novak, Corey Conners
  • 12:35 pm: J.J. Spaun, Tommy Fleetwood
  • 12:45 pm: Scottie Scheffler, Sepp Straka
  • 12:55 pm: Stephan Jaegar, Mackenzie Hughes
  • 1:05 pm: Tony Finau, Chris Kirk
  • 1:15 pm: Kevin Yu, Emiliano Grillo
