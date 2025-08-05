"Rory McIlroy is an absolute cheat" - Fans react to PGA Tour player director expressing concern about the Northern Irishman

Rory McIlroy will not compete at this week's FedEx Cup St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind. The Northern Irishman's decision to skip the FedEx Cup's first playoff has been addressed by Peter Malnati. This led to varied reactions from fans on social media.

McIlroy's absence has left Malnati, a PGA Tour Player Director on the PGA Tour Policy Board, reportedly worried. While talking to the media, he was asked if he was concerned about the issue regarding McIlroy. Malnati said:

"Very concerned"

When Malnati was asked if there was some rule in the works to stop top players from skipping a leg of the FedEx Cup playoffs, Malnati hinted at something in development.

"I think there is stuff in the works and I’ll leave it at that."

NUCLR GOLF, a popular golf reporting account on X, covered a part of the PGA Tour Player Director's concerns about Rory McIlroy's decision, and fans reacted in the comments section.

McIlroy's decision has once again put the golfer back into the spotlight of criticism.

"Rory is an absolute cheat," a fan slammed the reigning Masters Champ.

Jeremy Sanchez @DarthVader8732 LINK Rory is an absolute cheat

"Rory’s just following the rules. But they should be changed...." another fan sided with Rory, but wished for an alteration of policy.

"Not a Rory fan but it’s the equivalent of having a first round bye. Doesn’t seem so odd," another chipped in on the conversation.

"I don’t blame Rory for not playing if he doesn’t need to," a fan supported McIlroy.

"Players have skipped this event for a decade 😂," an X-user wrote.

"Why is Rory such a btch?" another fan wrote.

However, McIlroy's move didn't raise much concern for Malnati's fellow Player Director.

Rory McIlroy's absence doesn't appear to be a problem for Webb Simpson

Rory McIlroy skipping the first FedEx Cup Playoff at Memphis seemed to be much less of an issue in the eyes of Webb Simpson. Now a Player Director, Simpson skipped the 2007 BMW Championship.

Simpson, while speaking with the media about Rory McIlroy's decision, said, quoted by GolfWeek:

"I think it’s too hard of a thing to make guys have to play. We’re still a sport where you can play when you want to play..."

"I don’t know Rory’s reason but I totally get it. It’s a hard to thing to fix."

With three spectacular victories this year, McIlroy is already locked in for the second playoff event at the BMW Championship. He ranks in second place in the FedEx Cup Standings with 3,444 points in his bag.

