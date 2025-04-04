Can you smoke at The 2025 Masters?

Few events are as highly anticipated as the Masters Tournament, and another edition is set to begin on April 10. The competition is the first of the four Major Championship events that will be held this year.

The history of the Masters goes as far back as 1934, which is when the first event was held. That year, American professional golfer Horton Smith won the competition, and Craig Wood was the runner-up.

As always, the Masters has a unique standard to uphold, and as such, it enforces several strict rules that govern patrons' attendance. According to the Augusta Chronicle, patrons can smoke at the event if they want to. However, there is no further information provided about the particular types of cigars they are permitted to smoke.

Per the Augusta Chronicle, smoking is allowed at the event, but there is no information on the specific types of cigars that are allowed.

However, the only way to enjoy an alcoholic drink at the Masters is by buying one from the concession stands. Patrons can't under any circumstances carry their own food and drinks onto the premises.

Before the commencement of the main event on Thursday, there will be practice rounds from Monday to Wednesday, April 7, to Wednesday, April 9. Patrons who would like to take photographs at the practice rounds can do so, but only if they use a camera and not a cell phone. During the main event, no pictures will be allowed.

Binoculars are among the list of items that are allowed at the Masters because they can help patrons enjoy the event more and get better views. If needed, they can also carry their stools and chairs along with them to watch the competition. However, the stools and chairs they use have to be without arms and easily collapsible.

2025 Masters Tournament prize money payout

This year, the Masters has a total prize fund of $20 million, and the winner will go home with $3.6 million.

Here's a breakdown of how much each player will get from the event (via Today's Golfer):

1:$3,600,000

2: $2,160,000

3: $1,360,000

4: $960,000

5: $800,000

6: $720,000

7: $670,000

8: $620,000

9: $580,000

10: $540,000

11: $500,000

12: $460,000

13: $420,000

14: $380,000

15: $360,000

16: $340,000

17: $320,000

18: $300,000

19: $280,000

20: $260,000

21: $240,000

22: $224,000

23: $208,000

24: $192,000

25: $176,000

26: $160,000

27: $154,000

28: $148,000

29: $142,000

30: $136,000

31: $130,000

32: $124,000

33: $118,000

34: $113,000

35: $108,000

36: $103,000

37: $98,000

38: $94,000

39: $90,000

40: $86,000

41: $82,000

42: $78,000

43: $74,000

44: $70,000

45: $66,000

46: $62,000

47: $58,000

48: $54,800

49: $52,000

50: $50,400

