“Can’t get over I actually had to watch… on my phone” – Justin Thomas takes a casual jibe at PGA Tour while congratulating Rickie Fowler for his win

The 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic has rather poor broadcasting coverage, and Justin Thomas was vocal about it. The Rocket Mortgage Classic saw Rickie Fowler end his three-year winless drought. He beat Adam Hadwin and Collin Morikawa in a playoff by sinking a birdie in the very first hole.

However, the final playoff was not aired on live stream, much to the surprise of golf fans and pros alike. While CBS did stream the final round for free, ESPN did not show the main group in play. Rather than golf, infomercials were extensively played. When Rickie Fowler sunk the birdie, no one in the golf world saw it.

Justin Thomas is one of Fowler's friends both on and off the course and supports him extensively. When Fowler won the Rocket Mortgage Classic Thomas was quick to congratulate him, but not before taking a subtle dig at the PGA Tour's poor prep.

"I can’t get over I actually had to watch the end of that golf streamed on my phone but dammit I’m sure glad I did!!!!! So pumped for @RickieFowler right now. Lfg brother!!!!"

Regardless of whether it was aired or not, Rickie Fowler won the Rocket Mortgage Classic and he did so with very consistent play. He had been playing exceptionally over the last few weekends and continued his momentum into the Classic.

Justin Thomas congratulates Rickie Fowler on his redemption win

Rickie Fowler slipped up at the 2023 US Open. After leading for nearly 54 holes he faltered, causing him to lose his lead and eventually finish T5. But that was the driving force behind his win.

Following the victory, Fowler said:

“The last two weekends definitely helped going into today. Just know that I didn’t have to be perfect, just had to keep doing what we’ve been doing. I knew it wasn’t far off and just kind of had to keep putting the time in, keep grinding, keep pushing.”

Justin Thomas on the other got cut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, after having less than an ideal weekend. However, now all the attention turns to the upcoming Open Championship which will be the last major of the 2023 season.

