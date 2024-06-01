"Can’t wait to experience heart-wrenching brutality again”: LPGA Tour pro Jenny Shin talks about ‘shocking’ US Women’s Open leaderboard

LPGA Tour pro golfer Jenny Shin opened up about the shocking leaderboard of the 2024 US Women's Open. The women's Major is underway at the Lancaster Country Club, and some of the top-ranked golfers, including Nelly Korda, Lydia Ko, and Lexi Thompson, failed to secure their spots in the final two rounds.

Shin also teed it up at this week's Major, and following the second round, she settled for a score of 8-over par. The South Korean golfer opened up about the "shocking leaderboard" of the 2024 US Women's Open on her X account. She was disappointed to see the best players finishing with double-digit scores.

Jenny Shin wrote:

"This leaderboard is shocking. I find it sad to see some of the best players with a double digit score. This course punishes in an odd way, difficult to explain."

Nelly Korda, who won six tournaments this season, finished with a score of 10 over par and missed the cut, while Lexi Thompson scored 13 over par.

On the other hand, Shin played fairly well in the first round to score even par but encountered difficulties in the second round when she made eight bogeys to score 8-over par.

However, despite the struggle, Shin is looking forward to experiencing how the tournament unfolds as the game progresses. She added:

"I played great yesterday and today wasn’t that far off. Hit too many fairways and greens for my outcome to be 8 over par. When I play poorly, I will admit it, take my loss, but it certainly didn’t feel like bad golf today. I’m somehow playing in the weekend so I’m grateful for the opportunity. Can’t wait to experience heart-wrenching brutality again."

While the top-ranked players struggled with their game, much to the surprise of fans, Thai golfer Wichanee Meechai topped the leaderboard after Friday's round with a score of 4-under par.

The third round of the Major has also started, and at the time of writing, Jenny Shin had completed the 18 holes and was tied for 45th place.

A look into Jenny Shin's performance at the 2024 US Women's Open

Jenny Shin had a decent outing on Thursday, May 30, to start the inaugural round of the 2024 US Women's Open. Although starting the game with two bogeys on the second and third holes, she quickly bounced back and shot a birdie on the fourth, followed by two more on the seventh and eighth holes. She shot another birdie on the 12th before adding two bogeys on the 16th and 18th holes.

However, Shin struggled to make even a single birdie in the second round. She shot eight bogeys but was fortunate to make the cut.

The 31-year-old golfer started the third round with a birdie on the third hole, followed by a bogey on the fifth. She shot three birdies and four bogeys in the round to score over par one. Her total score after three rounds is +9. The finale of the Major will take place on Sunday, June 2.