Who is Jenny Shin? All you need to know about the South Korean golfer

Jenny Shin, often referred to as J-Tibs, is a South Korean professional golfer. Born in 1992 in Seoul, Korea, she moved to the United States when she was just nine years old. Presently, she stays in Las Vegas, USA.

The 32-year-old has been playing golf professionally for 12 years now. She first started taking an interest in the sport when she was a mere nine years old. Shin is currently playing on the LPGA tour.

While she was playing as an amateur, she had won two times. Jenny Shin first gained recognition in the year 2006 when she triumphed at the US Girls' Junior tournament. The said tournament was organized by USGA. Shin defeated America’s Vicky Hurst to become the winner ultimately.

Furthermore, she even participated in the US Women’s Open as an amateur in the year 2008. Unfortunately, she didn’t make the cut that year. Later on, she got her second amateur win in 2009 when she won the AJGA Heather Farr Classic title. In the year 2010, Shin turned professional.

A look into Jenny Shin’s professional golfing career

With years of practice, Shin finally turned professional and played on the Epson Tour (formerly known as Futures Tour.) In the same year, in July, she got her first professional win and emerged victorious at the 2010 International at Concord.

Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G - Round Two (Image via Getty)

Soon, she received her LPGA Tour card in 2011 as a result of her accomplishment, having finished fourth on the money list. Shin had a wonderful rookie season on the big tour where she finished in the top 10 twice.

This eventually earned her more than $160,000 in earnings. She also came in fourth place in the Rookie of the Year event. This elevated her to the top of the 2012 rankings.

Before winning her first-ever win on the LPGA Tour, Jenny Shin had some really good finishes. She stood in the 4th position at the 2013 ShopRite LPGA Classic. She also earned the 3rd place at the 2014 Swinging Skirts LPGA Classic.

The Korean golfer got her first LPGA win in 2016 during the Volunteers of America Texas Shootout. During that season, she also earned four additional top-10 finishes. Her earnings of $630,584 placed her 27th on the money list.

Since then, Jenny Shin hasn’t won any tournament but again has earned some excellent finishes, including her T5 position in the LPGA Mediheal Championship in the year 2021. For the 2023 year, she had a long season wherein she was able to earn top-25 finishes eight times.

More about Jenny Shin’s personal life

The talented golfer has often stated that her parents played a big role in her golfing journey. Her mother, Hyeonok Kang, and her father deserve a large part of the credit for her success. The golfer has frequently used her Instagram account to honor her parents.

Like many other golfers, Shin has an Instagram account with the username 'jennyshin_jtibs'. She has around 28.2K followers and is quite active over there. The LPGA star often shares her golfing pictures with her Instagram family. Additionally, she enjoys travelling and taking images of breathtaking scenery.

Furthermore, she has received a few sponsorship deals from well-known companies like Footjoy and Titleist. Because of Jenny Shin's significant golfing expertise, she is poised to achieve great things in the upcoming years.