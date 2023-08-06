2023 Scottish Open full payouts explored as winner Celine Boutier takes home $300,000

After four days of exicting golf at the Dundonald Golf Links, it was French professional golfer Celine Boutier who secured her second-consecutive win at the 2023 Scottish Open. Boutier defeated Hyo Joo Kim by a margin of two stroke to take home the $300,000 paycheck.

Celine Boutier entered the final day of play with a three-stroke lead and did not let anyone get close to her till the very end. She came into the competition after winning her first major, the Evian Championship 2023.

Along with Celine Boutier, how much did each golfer win at the 2023 Scottish Open?

Along with Celine Boutier's $300,000, here is the prize money payout of each golfer at the Dundonald Golf Links:

Winner: Celine Boutier - $300,000

2: Hyo Joo Kim - $167,294

3: Ruoning Yin - $111,529

T4: A Lim Kim - $75,282

T4:Maja Stark - $75,282

T6: Nicole Broch Estrup - $52,047

T6: Patty Tavatanakit - $52,047

T6: Caroline Hedwall - $52,047

T9: Madelene Sagstrom -9 $41,824

T9: Sarah Kemp - $41,824

T9: Andrea Lee - $41,824

T9: Ally Ewing - $41,824

T13: Stephanie Kyriacou -8 $35,318

T13: Arpichaya Yubol - $35,318

T13: Minjee Lee - $35,318

T16: Jennifer Kupcho - $31,135

T16: Hinako Shibuno - $31,135

T16: Xiyu Janet Lin - $31,135

T16: Jenny Shin - $31,135

T20: Linn Grant - $27,185

T20: Esther Henseleit - $27,185

T20: Yu Liu - $27,185

T20: Yuna Nishimura - $27,185

T24: Linnea Strom - $22,771

T24: Nasa Hataoka - $22,771

T24: Sarah Schmelzel - $22,771

T24: Mi Hyang Lee - $22,771

T28: Jeongeun Lee - $17,324

T28: Minami Katsu - $17,324

T28: Eleanor Givens - $17,324

T28: Megan Khang - $17,324

T28: Angel Yin - $17,324

T33: Celine Herbin - $14,127

T33: Eun Hee Ji - $14,127

T35: Frida Kinhult - $10,575

T35: Ana Peláez Trivino - $10,575

T35: Cara Gainer - $10,575

T35: Charley Hull - $10,575

T35: Gaby Lopez - $10,575

T35: Lee-Anne Pace - $10,575

T35: In Gee Chun - $10,575

T35: Lilia Vu - $10,575

T35: Maddie Szeryk - $10,575

T44: Gemma Dryburgh - $8,736

T44: Na Rin An - $8,736

T44: Soo Bin Joo - $8,736

T47: Elin Arvidsson - $7,714

T47: Agathe Sauzon - $7,714

T47: Kim Metraux - $7,714

T47: Ayaka Furue - $7,714

T47: Amanda Doherty - $7,714

T47: Casandra Alexander - $7,714

T47: Annie Park - $7,714

T47: Perrine Delacour - $7,714

T55: Aditi Ashok - $6,413

T55: Lauren Coughlin - $6,413

T55: Lydia Hall - $6,413

T55: Jasmine Suwannapura - $6,413

T55: Paula Reto - $6,413

T55: Emily Kristine Pedersen - $6,413

T61: Louise Duncan - $5,669

T61: Pernilla Lindberg - $5,669

T63: Caroline Inglis - $5,298

T63: Ginnie Ding (a) - 0

T63: Mel Reid - $5,298

T66: Alice Hewson - $4,647

T66: Bronte Law - $4,647

T66: Alison Lee - $4,647

T66: Marissa Steen - $4,647

T66: Bailey Tardy - $4,647

71: Leonie Harm - $4,089

T72: Magdalena Simmermacher - $3,811

T72: Emma Grechi - $3,811

74: Klara Davidson Spilkova - $3,532

The LPGA Tour will now head to the Walton Heath Old Course in Surrey, England, for the final major of the season, the AIG Women's Open.