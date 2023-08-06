2023 Scottish Open full payouts explored as winner Celine Boutier takes home $300,000

After four days of exicting golf at the Dundonald Golf Links, it was French professional golfer Celine Boutier who secured her second-consecutive win at the 2023 Scottish Open. Boutier defeated Hyo Joo Kim by a margin of two stroke to take home the $300,000 paycheck.
Celine Boutier entered the final day of play with a three-stroke lead and did not let anyone get close to her till the very end. She came into the competition after winning her first major, the Evian Championship 2023.
Along with Celine Boutier, how much did each golfer win at the 2023 Scottish Open?
Along with Celine Boutier's $300,000, here is the prize money payout of each golfer at the Dundonald Golf Links:
- Winner: Celine Boutier - $300,000
- 2: Hyo Joo Kim - $167,294
- 3: Ruoning Yin - $111,529
- T4: A Lim Kim - $75,282
- T4:Maja Stark - $75,282
- T6: Nicole Broch Estrup - $52,047
- T6: Patty Tavatanakit - $52,047
- T6: Caroline Hedwall - $52,047
- T9: Madelene Sagstrom -9 $41,824
- T9: Sarah Kemp - $41,824
- T9: Andrea Lee - $41,824
- T9: Ally Ewing - $41,824
- T13: Stephanie Kyriacou -8 $35,318
- T13: Arpichaya Yubol - $35,318
- T13: Minjee Lee - $35,318
- T16: Jennifer Kupcho - $31,135
- T16: Hinako Shibuno - $31,135
- T16: Xiyu Janet Lin - $31,135
- T16: Jenny Shin - $31,135
- T20: Linn Grant - $27,185
- T20: Esther Henseleit - $27,185
- T20: Yu Liu - $27,185
- T20: Yuna Nishimura - $27,185
- T24: Linnea Strom - $22,771
- T24: Nasa Hataoka - $22,771
- T24: Sarah Schmelzel - $22,771
- T24: Mi Hyang Lee - $22,771
- T28: Jeongeun Lee - $17,324
- T28: Minami Katsu - $17,324
- T28: Eleanor Givens - $17,324
- T28: Megan Khang - $17,324
- T28: Angel Yin - $17,324
- T33: Celine Herbin - $14,127
- T33: Eun Hee Ji - $14,127
- T35: Frida Kinhult - $10,575
- T35: Ana Peláez Trivino - $10,575
- T35: Cara Gainer - $10,575
- T35: Charley Hull - $10,575
- T35: Gaby Lopez - $10,575
- T35: Lee-Anne Pace - $10,575
- T35: In Gee Chun - $10,575
- T35: Lilia Vu - $10,575
- T35: Maddie Szeryk - $10,575
- T44: Gemma Dryburgh - $8,736
- T44: Na Rin An - $8,736
- T44: Soo Bin Joo - $8,736
- T47: Elin Arvidsson - $7,714
- T47: Agathe Sauzon - $7,714
- T47: Kim Metraux - $7,714
- T47: Ayaka Furue - $7,714
- T47: Amanda Doherty - $7,714
- T47: Casandra Alexander - $7,714
- T47: Annie Park - $7,714
- T47: Perrine Delacour - $7,714
- T55: Aditi Ashok - $6,413
- T55: Lauren Coughlin - $6,413
- T55: Lydia Hall - $6,413
- T55: Jasmine Suwannapura - $6,413
- T55: Paula Reto - $6,413
- T55: Emily Kristine Pedersen - $6,413
- T61: Louise Duncan - $5,669
- T61: Pernilla Lindberg - $5,669
- T63: Caroline Inglis - $5,298
- T63: Ginnie Ding (a) - 0
- T63: Mel Reid - $5,298
- T66: Alice Hewson - $4,647
- T66: Bronte Law - $4,647
- T66: Alison Lee - $4,647
- T66: Marissa Steen - $4,647
- T66: Bailey Tardy - $4,647
- 71: Leonie Harm - $4,089
- T72: Magdalena Simmermacher - $3,811
- T72: Emma Grechi - $3,811
- 74: Klara Davidson Spilkova - $3,532
The LPGA Tour will now head to the Walton Heath Old Course in Surrey, England, for the final major of the season, the AIG Women's Open.