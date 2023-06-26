How much did Ruoning Yin win at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2023? Prize money payouts explored

Ruoning Yin won the KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2023 on Sunday. The 20-year-old Chinese golfer carded a bogey-free 67 on a weather-delayed final day at Baltusrol Golf Club to clinch her maiden major championship title. The golfer bagged the winner’s share of $1,500,000 from the $10,000,000 prize purse.
Yin won the KPMG Women's PGA Championship by beating the likes of Yuka Saso, Carlota Ciganda, Anna Nordqvist, Xiyu Lin, Megan Khang and Stephanie Meadow, among others. Apart from the winner’s paycheck, Yin won several other benefits including valuable ranking points.
The young golfer also earned a five-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, a 10-year exemption into the Women's PGA Championship and a five-year exemption into the other four majors.
KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2023 prize money
The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship prize purse rose from $4.5 million in 2021 to $10 million this week at Baltusrol, more than double. While Ruoning Yin took home the winner’s share of $1.5 million, runner-up Yuka Saso just missed out on a million. The golfer, who finished one shot behind the winner, returned home with $875,130.
Carlota Ciganda, Anna Nordqvist, Xiyu Lin, Megan Khang and Stephanie Meadow shared T5 at the Women's PGA Championship. The five-way split saw each golfer get $423,070 each. Early event leader and last week’s Meijer LPGA Classic winner Leona Maguire finished T11. She bagged $168,170 for her efforts.
Star golfer Brooke Henderson finished T15, while World No.1 Jin Young Ko settled for T20. The golfers won $125,531 and $104,451 respectively. Interestingly, Lucy Li, who finished 79th on the final leaderboard won a paycheck of $17,089. Moreover, all golfers, who missed the cut this week at the Women's PGA Championship, received $4,000 each.
Here is the complete prize money payout for the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Baltusrol:
- WIN: Ruoning Yin - $1,500,000
- 2: Yuka Saso - $875,130
- T3: Carlota Ciganda - $423,070
- T3: Anna Nordqvist - $423,070
- T3: Xiyu Lin - $423,070
- T3: Megan Khang - $423,070
- T3: Stephanie Meadow - $423,070
- T8: Ayaka Furue - $214,811
- T8: Rose Zhang - $214,811
- T8: Jenny Shin - $214,811
- T11: Perrine Delacour - $168,170
- T11: Nanna Koerstz Madsen - $168,170
- T11: Leona Maguire - $168,170
- 14: Grace Kim - $147,571
- T15: Jodi Ewart Shadoff - $125,531
- T15: Brooke Henderson - $125,531
- T15: Allisen Corpuz - $125,531
- T15: Sarah Schmelzel - $125,531
- T15: Lauren Coughlin - $104,451
- T20: Hyo Joo Kim - $104,451
- T20: Minjee Lee - $104,451
- T20: Linn Grant - $104,451
- T20: Jin Young Ko - $104,451
- T24: Ariya Jutanugarn - $86,483
- T24: In-gee Chun - $86,483
- T24: Marissa Steen - $86,483
- T24: Melissa Reid - $86,483
- T24: Gabriela Ruffels - $86,483
- T24: Mina Harigae - $86,483
- T30: Esther Henseleit - $68,115
- T30: Angel Yin - $68,115
- T30: Cheyenne Knight - $68,115
- T30: Na Rin An - $68,115
- T30: Celine Boutier - $68,115
- T30: Lee-Anne Pace - $68,115
- T36: Haeji Kang - $56,538
- T36: Amy Yang - $56,538
- T36: Daniela Darquea - $56,538
- T39: Pornanong Phatlum - $45,217
- T39: Danielle Kang - $45,217
- T39: Lindsey Weaver-Wright - $45,217
- T39: Pajaree Anannarukarn - $45,217
- T39: Yuna Nishimura - $45,217
- T39: Madelene Sagstrom - $45,217
- T39: Ashleigh Buhai - $45,217
- T39: Celine Borge - $45,217
- T47: Nasa Hataoka - $35,071
- T47: Yu Liu - $35,071
- T47: Lexi Thompson - $35,071
- T47: Min Lee - $35,071
- T47: Jeongeun Lee - $35,071
- T52: Mariah Stackhouse - $29,705
- T52: Samantha Wagner - $29,705
- T52: Alison Lee - $29,705
- T52: Hye Jin Choi - $29,705
- T52: Emily Kristine Pedersen - $29,705
- T57: Moriya Jutanugarn - $25,395
- T57: Lydia Ko - $25,395
- T57: Linnea Strom - $25,395
- T57: Gina Kim - $25,395
- T61: Gemma Dryburgh - $22,040
- T61: Stephanie Kyriacou - $22,040
- T61: Maria Fassi - $22,040
- T61: Albane Valenzuela - $22,040
- T61: Eun-Hee Ji - $22,040
- T61: Soo Bin Joo - $22,040
- T61: Alexa Pano - $22,040
- T68: Hannah Green - $19,644
- T68: Lauren Stephenson - $19,644
- T68: Thidapa Suwannapura - $19,644
- T71: Morgane Metraux - $18,685
- T71: Stacy Lewis - $18,685
- T71: Elizabeth Szokol - $18,685
- 74: Annie Park - $18,206
- 75: Charlotte Thomas - $17,987
- 76: Aditi Ashok - $17,759
- T77: Matilda Castren - $17,422
- T77: Sung Hyun Park - $17,422
- 79: Lucy Li - $17,089
With the KPMG Women's PGA Championship over, the LPGA Tour will now head to Pebble Beach Golf Links in California for the US Women's Open.