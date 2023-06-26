How much did Ruoning Yin win at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2023? Prize money payouts explored

Ruoning Yin won the KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2023 on Sunday. The 20-year-old Chinese golfer carded a bogey-free 67 on a weather-delayed final day at Baltusrol Golf Club to clinch her maiden major championship title. The golfer bagged the winner’s share of $1,500,000 from the $10,000,000 prize purse.

Yin won the KPMG Women's PGA Championship by beating the likes of Yuka Saso, Carlota Ciganda, Anna Nordqvist, Xiyu Lin, Megan Khang and Stephanie Meadow, among others. Apart from the winner’s paycheck, Yin won several other benefits including valuable ranking points.

LPGA @LPGA That's MAJOR CHAMPION Ruoning Yin That's MAJOR CHAMPION Ruoning Yin 🏆 https://t.co/yhaC78BZJE

The young golfer also earned a five-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, a 10-year exemption into the Women's PGA Championship and a five-year exemption into the other four majors.

KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2023 prize money

The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship prize purse rose from $4.5 million in 2021 to $10 million this week at Baltusrol, more than double. While Ruoning Yin took home the winner’s share of $1.5 million, runner-up Yuka Saso just missed out on a million. The golfer, who finished one shot behind the winner, returned home with $875,130.

Carlota Ciganda, Anna Nordqvist, Xiyu Lin, Megan Khang and Stephanie Meadow shared T5 at the Women's PGA Championship. The five-way split saw each golfer get $423,070 each. Early event leader and last week’s Meijer LPGA Classic winner Leona Maguire finished T11. She bagged $168,170 for her efforts.

Star golfer Brooke Henderson finished T15, while World No.1 Jin Young Ko settled for T20. The golfers won $125,531 and $104,451 respectively. Interestingly, Lucy Li, who finished 79th on the final leaderboard won a paycheck of $17,089. Moreover, all golfers, who missed the cut this week at the Women's PGA Championship, received $4,000 each.

Here is the complete prize money payout for the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Baltusrol:

WIN: Ruoning Yin - $1,500,000

2: Yuka Saso - $875,130

T3: Carlota Ciganda - $423,070

T3: Anna Nordqvist - $423,070

T3: Xiyu Lin - $423,070

T3: Megan Khang - $423,070

T3: Stephanie Meadow - $423,070

T8: Ayaka Furue - $214,811

T8: Rose Zhang - $214,811

T8: Jenny Shin - $214,811

T11: Perrine Delacour - $168,170

T11: Nanna Koerstz Madsen - $168,170

T11: Leona Maguire - $168,170

14: Grace Kim - $147,571

T15: Jodi Ewart Shadoff - $125,531

T15: Brooke Henderson - $125,531

T15: Allisen Corpuz - $125,531

T15: Sarah Schmelzel - $125,531

T15: Lauren Coughlin - $104,451

T20: Hyo Joo Kim - $104,451

T20: Minjee Lee - $104,451

T20: Linn Grant - $104,451

T20: Jin Young Ko - $104,451

T24: Ariya Jutanugarn - $86,483

T24: In-gee Chun - $86,483

T24: Marissa Steen - $86,483

T24: Melissa Reid - $86,483

T24: Gabriela Ruffels - $86,483

T24: Mina Harigae - $86,483

T30: Esther Henseleit - $68,115

T30: Angel Yin - $68,115

T30: Cheyenne Knight - $68,115

T30: Na Rin An - $68,115

T30: Celine Boutier - $68,115

T30: Lee-Anne Pace - $68,115

T36: Haeji Kang - $56,538

T36: Amy Yang - $56,538

T36: Daniela Darquea - $56,538

T39: Pornanong Phatlum - $45,217

T39: Danielle Kang - $45,217

T39: Lindsey Weaver-Wright - $45,217

T39: Pajaree Anannarukarn - $45,217

T39: Yuna Nishimura - $45,217

T39: Madelene Sagstrom - $45,217

T39: Ashleigh Buhai - $45,217

T39: Celine Borge - $45,217

T47: Nasa Hataoka - $35,071

T47: Yu Liu - $35,071

T47: Lexi Thompson - $35,071

T47: Min Lee - $35,071

T47: Jeongeun Lee - $35,071

T52: Mariah Stackhouse - $29,705

T52: Samantha Wagner - $29,705

T52: Alison Lee - $29,705

T52: Hye Jin Choi - $29,705

T52: Emily Kristine Pedersen - $29,705

T57: Moriya Jutanugarn - $25,395

T57: Lydia Ko - $25,395

T57: Linnea Strom - $25,395

T57: Gina Kim - $25,395

T61: Gemma Dryburgh - $22,040

T61: Stephanie Kyriacou - $22,040

T61: Maria Fassi - $22,040

T61: Albane Valenzuela - $22,040

T61: Eun-Hee Ji - $22,040

T61: Soo Bin Joo - $22,040

T61: Alexa Pano - $22,040

T68: Hannah Green - $19,644

T68: Lauren Stephenson - $19,644

T68: Thidapa Suwannapura - $19,644

T71: Morgane Metraux - $18,685

T71: Stacy Lewis - $18,685

T71: Elizabeth Szokol - $18,685

74: Annie Park - $18,206

75: Charlotte Thomas - $17,987

76: Aditi Ashok - $17,759

T77: Matilda Castren - $17,422

T77: Sung Hyun Park - $17,422

79: Lucy Li - $17,089

With the KPMG Women's PGA Championship over, the LPGA Tour will now head to Pebble Beach Golf Links in California for the US Women's Open.

Poll : 0 votes