"I have to hit one shot at a time tomorrow" - Leona Maguire set to make history as first Irish woman to win a major        

Leona Maguire's outstanding show of skill and consistency at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship has put her on the verge of becoming Ireland's first major champion. The 28-year-old golfer continued her extraordinary string of eight consecutive rounds in the 60s with a birdie on the final hole, cementing her tournament lead.

Maguire exudes confidence as she approaches the final round, leading Jenny Shin by one shot and Stephanie Meadow by two strokes. The golfing world is waiting to see if Maguire can keep her cool and accomplish a historic triumph that will inscribe her name in Irish golfing folklore.

Reflecting on the significance of the moment, Maguire expressed her focus and determination, stating, "I don't think it's any different. I think it's one more round of golf. I have to hit one shot at a time tomorrow and play some really good golf. It doesn't matter that it's a major. It's really no different than any other day, and I'm not going to treat it any different."

Leona Maguire has displayed remarkable skill and composure at the prestigious Baltusrol Golf Club, a venue that has hosted 12 major championships. Building on her recent impressive win in Michigan, she has seamlessly carried her momentum into the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

Leona Maguire has showcased remarkable accuracy in her game, hitting an impressive 38 out of 42 fairways and 48 out of 54 greens in regulation. Her consistency and precision have contributed to her outstanding total of 7-under par, despite facing challenges during Saturday's round.

Leona Maguire's skill and consistency shone through during the 2023 KPMG Women's PGA Championship, placing her as the leader after the third round. Her rounds of 69, 68, and 69 showcased her unwavering brilliance and focus, making her a strong contender for the championship.

Jenny Shin of South Korea is just one stroke behind Leona Maguire, with a score of -6. Shin has shown incredible tenacity and determination, scoring 69, 72, and an impressive 66 in the third round. With her outstanding performance, she has clearly established herself as a viable contender for the championship title.

Leona Maguire and Shin's battle for the prestigious title at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship promises to be an entertaining final round.

