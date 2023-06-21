KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2023 Thursday tee times and pairings explored

The highly anticipated KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2023 will be held from June 22-25. The Baltusrol Lower Course in New Jersey will host this prestigious event, where the world's top female golfers will battle for a staggering $9,000,000 prize purse.

The KPMG Women's PGA Championship action begins on Thursday, with players teeing off from both the first and 10th tees. The first tee will include a diversity of talent, beginning at 9:00 p.m. AEST with Marina Alex, Karis Davidson, and Matilda Castren.

These athletes will set the tone for what should be an exciting event. Minami Katsu, Mel Reid, and Gabi Ruffels, who are all known for their exceptional skills and competitive spirit, will be close behind at 9:11 p.m. AEST.

Annie Park, Pavarisa Yoktuan, and Mina Harigae will begin their quest for the championship at 9:05 p.m. AEST on the 10th tee. Morgane Metraux, Yan Liu, and Mariajo Uribe will tee off at 9:16 p.m. AEST, followed by Andrea Lee, Jodi Ewart-Shadoff, and Nanna Koerstz-Madsen at 9:27 p.m. AEST. These divisions guarantee tough competition and memorable moments for fans.

Last year champion of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship tee time explored

Defending champion The KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2023 tee time for In Gee Chun has become a widely awaited moment for golf enthusiasts. Chun's performance in last year's competition as the reigning champion was nothing short of outstanding.

She displayed outstanding talents and resilience, ultimately winning with a total score of 283. Her rounds at KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2022 included scores of 64, 69, 75, and 75. Her tee time has been announced to be 10:17 p.m. Gee Chun will be teamed with Danielle Kang and Hannah Green. This trio of excellent golfers is expected to put on an intriguing display of skill and competition.

The KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2023 tee time in (AEST)

1st Tee

9:00pm: Marina Alex, KARIS DAVIDSON, Matilda Castren

9:11pm: Minami Katsu, Mel Reid, GABI RUFFELS

9:22pm: Brittany Altomare, Ryann O’Toole, Marissa Steen

9:33pm: Joanna Coe, Maria Fassi, Mariah Stackhouse

9:44pm: Mao Saigo, Charley Hull, Jennifer Kupcho

9:55pm: Anna Nordqvist, Atthaya Thitikul, Ayaka Fure

10:06pm: Allisen Corpuz, Madelene Sagstorm, Carlota Ciganda

10:17pm: In Gee Chun, Danielle Kang, HANNAH GREEN

10:28pm: Austin Ernst, Leona Maguire, Hinako Shibuno

10:39pm: Lexi Thompson, Rose Zhang, MINJEE LEE

10:50pm: Stephanie Connelly-Eiswerth, Brittany Lincicome, Azahara Munoz

11:01pm: Sandra Changkija, Samantha Wagner, Brianna Do

11:12pm: Samantha Morrell, Xiaowen Yin, Jasmine Suwannapura

10th Tee

9:05pm: Annie Park, Pavarisa Yoktuan, Mina Harigae

9:16pm: Morgane Metraux, Yan Liu, Mariajo Uribe

9:27pm: Andrea Lee, Jodi Ewart-Shadoff, Nanna Koerstz-Madsen

9:38pm: Stephanie Meadow, Megan Khang, Gaby Lopez

9:49pm: Hae Ran Ryu, Paula Reto, Jennifer Chang

10:00pm: Ally Ewing, Pernilla Lindberg, STEPH KYRIACOU

10:11pm: Pajaree Anannarukarn, Yu Liu, Lauren Hartlage

10:22pm: Sung Hyun Park, Eun Hee Ji, SARAH KEMP

10:33pm: Hyo Joo Kim, Celine Boutier, Lucy Li

10:44pm: Chella Choi, Celine Borge, Emma Talley

10:55pm: Amy Ruengmateekhun, Narin An, Lauren Coughlin

11:06pm: Daniela Holmqvist, Ines Laklalech, Sophia Schubert

11:17pm: Frida Kinhult, Min Lee, Sarah Schmelzel

