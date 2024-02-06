“Can’t wait for the rest of this journey” – Jon Rahm shares special message after his side’s LIV Golf Mayakoba win on debut

After a dream debut at the LIV Golf Mayakoba, Legion XIII's captain, Jon Rahm, expressed that he couldn't wait for the rest of this journey with his teammates.

Legion XIII became the 13th team of the LIV Golf League and came into its final shape only a few days before the season opener at the El Cameleon Golf Club. The team headed by Rahm included his Ryder Cup teammate Tyrrell Hatton, along with college amateur-turned-professional golfer Caleb Surratt and Kieran Vincent, who earned the LIV Golf card via a playoff at the LIV Promotions event last December.

However, in a week, Legion XIII created history in their first-ever start and won the team portion at the LIV Golf Mayakoba, beating the Crusher GC by four strokes. Following a successful week in Mexico, Jon Rahm expressed his excitement on X (formerly called Twitter). He wrote:

"First week and first 🏆 - can’t wait for the rest of this journey with these great guys! Loved being back in Mexico. Onto Vegas - Vamos @LegionXIIIgc"

Earlier at the post-round press conference on Sunday, February 4, Rahm said that in any other event, he would have felt disappointed with the T3 finish, but here he had something to celebrate, citing it as one of the reasons for switching to LIV.

He added:

"To share the stage with those three guys, to share the golf course with all the other teams and compete for something else is what it's all about. It means a lot. It's really fun to be out there on the golf course and see the team doing well."

He further stated that it was a lot of fun and that he was proud of the team's effort.

"We all come out here pretty much as rookies," he continued. "I know Kieran played one or two rounds for Team Smash last year, and he knew a little bit about what to expect, but three of us didn't. For us to do what we did and perform and get the win, I'm glad that we proved it to ourselves and everybody that we're a team to reckon with."

What's next for Jon Rahm and Legion XIII?

Jon Rahm will next compete at the LIV Golf Las Vegas, which will take place from Friday, February 8, to Sunday, February 10, at the Las Vegas Country Club. While Rahm's Legion XIII won the team portion at Mayakoba, Joaquin Niemann won the individual title, beating Sergio Garcia in the playoffs.

For the uninitiated, each of the LIV Golf events will have a purse size of $25 million, with $5 million reserved for the team portion. While the winner will receive $4 million, none of the players on the field will go home empty-handed.