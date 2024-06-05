"Can't wait to try" - Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena Sims 'intrigued' by Patrick and Brittany Mahomes’ unique gift

Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims, a famous actress and model, received a gift from a different celebrity couple: Patrick and Brittany Mahomes. The couple sent Sims a shipment of Sport Coffee, a coffee brand in which Patrick Mahomes is an investor. Among its ingredients are B vitamins, electrolytes, and natural caffeine, and is seemingly an attempt at making a healthier coffee for athletes to drink.

It is the first time the Kansas City Chiefs QB has been the lead investor on a product, and he and his wife thought it best to allow Sims to try it for herself. A package was sent to Sims and she posted on Instagram about it. She captioned it:

"Can't wait to try!!... Sport Coffee is needed after the last few days."

Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims shared her gift on Instagram

The very next snap on her story gave further information about why she's so interested in the product:

"I actually do bring my coffee in the gym (Liv Figueroa and I call it our coffee date) so I'm intrigued by this."

Jena Sims discussed Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' interesting gift

It is estimated that coffee is the second-most consumed beverage in the world. The first is water, but many people drink coffee frequently. Sims is among them, and per her Instagram stories, she's excited to try a new type of coffee that might work its way into her diet.

Sims currently has 305,000 followers on Instagram. She brought Sport Coffee to their attention with several posts on her story.

Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims celebrates two-year anniversary

On June 4, 2022, Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims tied the knot. It has been one day since their two-year anniversary, a milestone that was deservedly given plenty of attention on social media.

Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims celebrated two years on Tuesday

Sims posted multiple times about the occasion on Instagram and captioned one of the stories:

"Two years down, forever to go."

She also joked about those who "had the under" of two years and that they would have lost that bet. Sims and Koepka reportedly began dating in 2017, the same year he won his first Major championship.

Koepka began a spree of wins by claiming the 2017 U.S. Open crown, following it with the 2018 U.S. Open, and 2018 and 2019 PGA Championship titles.

The two have been married since 2022 and welcomed their first child in 2023. Since their marriage, Koepka has added another Major championship (the 2023 PGA Championship), and he joined LIV Golf in the same month as the wedding. He has remained on that tour since their wedding and doesn't appear poised to leave.