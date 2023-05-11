Can Talor Gooch take his third consecutive LIV Golf win at Tulsa? Exploring the golfer’s odds

All eyes are on Talor Gooch as LIV Golf League returns this week. LIV Golf Tulsa tees off on Friday, May 11 at the Cedar Ridge Country Club in Oklahoma. Gooch, who is a native, will be eyeing a three-peat on his home turf.

Gooch comes to Tulsa with two consecutive wins under his belt. Winning back-to-back LIV events in Adelaide and Singapore, the 31-year-old golfer became the second-ever golfer in history to win two LIV Golf events, tying with Brooks Koepka. He looks hot to continue his stellar run and win this weekend.

Talor Gooch’s odds for LIV Golf Tulsa

Talor Gooch comes to LIV Golf Tulsa with +1400 odds. This is solid odds for him to become the first player to win three events in the rebel series. Accurate from the tee, Gooch ranks second in Bogey Avoidance in the league. With no real marks against him other than his driving distance, the in-form player is a favorite to win this weekend.

Playing the sixth event of the 2023 season, Gooch also looks favorite to stay on top of the LIV season standings. For the unversed, his finishes this year include two 14th-place finishes, one 18th-place finish and two back-to-back wins. The golfer also topped the power rankings for LIV Golf Tulsa. Gooch’s RangeGoats GC side is also favorite to win the team event at Tulsa. The team headed by Bubba Watson is the most in-form squad in the Saudi-backed series.

However, taking a third consecutive win won’t be easy for Gooch. The golfer will have competition from the rest of the field. Cameron Smith, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Joaquin Niemann are some names the golfer will have to watch out for. Smith comes into the Tulsa event with +1200 odds. Having finished 4th and 7th in his last two outings, the Aussie looks in pole to make a title charge this weekend.

Brooks Koepka also holds +1200 odds for LIV Golf Tulsa. The four-time major winner finished third last weekend. This was two weeks after he won LIV Golf Orlando. It won’t be a surprise if Koepka goes for the win this weekend. Dustin Johnson is another golfer with solid odds. Despite his forgettable 25th-place finish in Singapore, the 2022 LIV Golf champion has +1400 odds for Tulsa.

Talor Gooch to tee off with Sergio Garcia and Dustin Johnson

Talor Gooch will be teeing off on hole 1 with the likes of Sergio Garcia and Dustin Johnson. It’s pertinent to note that Johnson is the captain of Gooch’s former team, 4Aces GC. It’ll be interesting to see the dynamics between the two former teammates unfold over the opening round.

Gooch also has a history with Garcia. The RangeGoats GC star beat the Fireballs GC skipper in the final round in Singapore, making their faceoff spicy.

