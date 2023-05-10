Talor Gooch and RangeGoats GC lead power rankings for LIV Golf Tulsa

LIV golfers will return to the United States following the completion of their tournaments in Adelaide and Singapore. Interestingly, Talor Gooch won both events, becoming the second golfer in history to win two LIV Golf events, tying Brooks Koepka.

Gooch is making headline after headline in the newspaper because of his incredible performance. He is currently the league's hottest player.

The next LIV Golf event will be held in Tulsa from May 12 to May 14. Talor Gooch topped the power rankings for the upcoming event after two consecutive victories. He's one of the fans' favorite players this week.

The following are the top picks for individual golfers and teams competing at the LIV Golf Tulsa.

LIV Golf Tulsa top picks - players

1) Talor Gooch

Talor Gooch is on fire right now. He landed in Australia last month and won his first LIV Golf event. Gooch then went on to compete in the Singapore event, where he overcame former Masters champion Sergio Garcia in an extraordinary playoff to capture the LIV Golf's second consecutive title.

Talor is determined and will be playing in his home nation this week, therefore pundits feel he may win his third title this week.

2) Peter Uihlein

Peter Uihlein is another golfer who has a good chance of having the LIV Golf Tulsa trophy named after him. Although he is yet to win an event, Uihlein's performance has enabled him to finish in the top 10, and he will be hoping to turn it into a victory in Tulsa.

Peter Uihlein is a member of 4 Aces, which won the LIV Golf Series last year and hopes to do it again this year.

3) Mito Pereira

Mito Pereira is the newest member of the LIV Golf team. Despite the fact that this is Pereira's first season on the fledgling series, he is one of the experts' favorites to win the Tulsa event this week.

Pereira has three top-six finishes in the previous four LIV Golf matches he has played.

4) Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka became the first golfer to win two LIV Golf events before Talor Gooch joined him after winning the Singapore event. Koepka won the Orlando event before heading to Augusta for The Masters.

On April 9, he tied for second place with Phil Mickelson in The Masters. Koepka is in great form and is one of the favorites to win the LIV Golf Tulsa.

5) Cameron Smith

Cameron Smith is a Ripper GC player. He was the top-ranked golfer when he joined LIV Golf in 2022.

Smith has two top-10 results in his LIV matches this season and is considered the favorite to win the event in Tulsa.

LIV Golf Tulsa top picks - teams

1) RangeGoats GC

RangeGoats won in Singapore, and with Talor Gooch on fire, the team had a stronger chance of winning the LIV Golf Tulsa. However, both skipper Bubba Watson and Harold Varner III are battling with their form.

2) 4Aces GC

The defending champion 4Aces GC is doing well under the direction of their great caption Dustin Johnson. Although they underperformed in Singapore, they should improve at the Tulsa event.

3) Smash GC

Caption for Smash GC Brooks Koepka is in excellent shape and can help his squad win the LIV Golf Tulsa event. Jason Kokrak is also doing well and contributing to his team's success.

4) Torque GC

Torque GC is one of two teams that have finished in the top eight in their last five tournaments this season. Captain Joaquin Niemann is likewise in excellent shape and believes they may win in Tulsa.

