Can Tommy Fleetwood win maiden PGA Tour title at the Memorial Tournament 2025?

Tommy Fleetwood has now played 156 PGA Tour events without a win. The Englishman finished T4 at Charles Schwab Challenge last week and became the first player to get 27 top-5 finishes while being winless. The World No.12 golfer is also the highest-ranked golfer in the world who is yet to taste triumph. He now stands a chance to correct these with a win at the Memorial Tournament 2025.
The PGA Tour Signature Event, hosted by the legendary Jack Nicklaus, is set to tee off on Thursday, May 29 at the Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. While event’s reigning champion Scottie Scheffler is favorite to defend his title, Fleetwood is being favored by many to make big moves in the 72-player field. According to SportsLine, the 34-year-old enters the Memorial Tournament with 33-1 odds.
It is pertinent to note that Fleetwood is one of the longshot favorites for the Memorial outing in Ohio. The ace golfer, who has three top-10 finishes so far this season, could beat the stacked field for the winner’s paycheck from the event’s $20 million purse. However, the Ryder Cup star, who has seven wins on the European circuit, will face some strong competition from eight of the top-10 ranked players in the world.
For the unversed, Fleetwood has had a decent season so far in 2025. Having started off with a T22 finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, he managed a T5 at The Genesis Invitational. He got T14 at THE PLAYERS Championship and T21 at Masters. Interestingly, the Southport native managed three top-four finishes in his last four stars, including T4 at the Truist Championship.
Listed below is Tommy Fleetwood’s 2025 PGA Tour season so far with earnings:
- AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am – T22 – $158,273
- The Genesis Invitational – T5 – $736,500
- Arnold Palmer Invitational – T11 – $451,250
- THE PLAYERS Championship – T14 – $418,750
- Valspar Championship – T16 – $128,325
- Valero Texas Open – T62 – $21,090
- Masters Tournament – T21 – $210,000
- RBC Heritage – 7 – $670,000
- Truist Championship – T4 – $826,667
- PGA Championship – T41 – $60,677
- Charles Schwab Challenge – T4 – $427,500
For the unversed, Fleetwood came inches close to claiming his maiden PGA Tour title in 2023 when he entered the playoffs at RBC Canadian Open with Canadian Nick Taylor. However, he lost to eagle on fourth extra hole.
Memorial Tournament 2025 odds (updated)
As mentioned above, Tommy Fleetwood is a top bet at the Memorial Tournament. The ace golfer sits eighth on the odds table, according to SportsLine, sharing the position with Corey Conners. For the unversed, Scottie Scheffler tops the odds list with 28-1 odds.
The PGA Championship winner is followed by World No.3 Xander Schauffele, who comes in with 14-1 odds. Collin Morikawa (160-1), Justin Thomas (180-1), Patrick Cantlay (200-1), Ludvig Aberg (220-1) and Viktor Hovland (300-1) are among the big names that follow the leaders. Hideki Matsuyama (350-1) and Jordan Spieth (350-1) immediately follows Fleetwood on the list.
Listed below are the top odds for the Memorial at Muirfield (as per SportsLine):
- Scottie Scheffler +280
- Xander Schauffele +1400
- Collin Morikawa +1600
- Justin Thomas +1800
- Patrick Cantlay +2000
- Ludvig Aberg +2200
- Viktor Hovland +3000
- Corey Conners +3300
- Tommy Fleetwood +3300
- Hideki Matsuyama +3500
- Jordan Spieth +3500
- Sepp Straka +4000
- Si Woo Kim +4000
- Shane Lowry +4000
- Daniel Berger +4500
- Denny McCarthy +4500
- Tony Finau +5000
- Sam Burns +5000
- Russell Henley +5000
- Sungjae Im +5000
- Matt Fitzpatrick +5000
- Keegan Bradley +5500
- Maverick McNealy +6000
- Harris English +6000
- Ben Griffin +6000
- Robert MacIntyre +6500
- Max Homa +7000
- Adam Scott +7500
- J.J. Spaun +8000
- J.T. Poston +8000
- Rickie Fowler +8000
- Aaron Rai +8000
- Akshay Bhatia +8000
- Wyndham Clark +8000
- Byeong Hun An +8000
- Alex Noren +8000
- Sahith Theegala +8000
- Min Woo Lee +9000
- Taylor Pendrith +9000
- Mackenzie Hughes +9000
- Andrew Novak +10000
- Davis Thompson +10000
