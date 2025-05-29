Can Tommy Fleetwood win maiden PGA Tour title at the Memorial Tournament 2025?

Tommy Fleetwood has now played 156 PGA Tour events without a win. The Englishman finished T4 at Charles Schwab Challenge last week and became the first player to get 27 top-5 finishes while being winless. The World No.12 golfer is also the highest-ranked golfer in the world who is yet to taste triumph. He now stands a chance to correct these with a win at the Memorial Tournament 2025.

The PGA Tour Signature Event, hosted by the legendary Jack Nicklaus, is set to tee off on Thursday, May 29 at the Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. While event’s reigning champion Scottie Scheffler is favorite to defend his title, Fleetwood is being favored by many to make big moves in the 72-player field. According to SportsLine, the 34-year-old enters the Memorial Tournament with 33-1 odds.

It is pertinent to note that Fleetwood is one of the longshot favorites for the Memorial outing in Ohio. The ace golfer, who has three top-10 finishes so far this season, could beat the stacked field for the winner’s paycheck from the event’s $20 million purse. However, the Ryder Cup star, who has seven wins on the European circuit, will face some strong competition from eight of the top-10 ranked players in the world.

For the unversed, Fleetwood has had a decent season so far in 2025. Having started off with a T22 finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, he managed a T5 at The Genesis Invitational. He got T14 at THE PLAYERS Championship and T21 at Masters. Interestingly, the Southport native managed three top-four finishes in his last four stars, including T4 at the Truist Championship.

Listed below is Tommy Fleetwood’s 2025 PGA Tour season so far with earnings:

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am – T22 – $158,273

The Genesis Invitational – T5 – $736,500

Arnold Palmer Invitational – T11 – $451,250

THE PLAYERS Championship – T14 – $418,750

Valspar Championship – T16 – $128,325

Valero Texas Open – T62 – $21,090

Masters Tournament – T21 – $210,000

RBC Heritage – 7 – $670,000

Truist Championship – T4 – $826,667

PGA Championship – T41 – $60,677

Charles Schwab Challenge – T4 – $427,500

For the unversed, Fleetwood came inches close to claiming his maiden PGA Tour title in 2023 when he entered the playoffs at RBC Canadian Open with Canadian Nick Taylor. However, he lost to eagle on fourth extra hole.

Memorial Tournament 2025 odds (updated)

As mentioned above, Tommy Fleetwood is a top bet at the Memorial Tournament. The ace golfer sits eighth on the odds table, according to SportsLine, sharing the position with Corey Conners. For the unversed, Scottie Scheffler tops the odds list with 28-1 odds.

The PGA Championship winner is followed by World No.3 Xander Schauffele, who comes in with 14-1 odds. Collin Morikawa (160-1), Justin Thomas (180-1), Patrick Cantlay (200-1), Ludvig Aberg (220-1) and Viktor Hovland (300-1) are among the big names that follow the leaders. Hideki Matsuyama (350-1) and Jordan Spieth (350-1) immediately follows Fleetwood on the list.

Listed below are the top odds for the Memorial at Muirfield (as per SportsLine):

Scottie Scheffler +280

Xander Schauffele +1400

Collin Morikawa +1600

Justin Thomas +1800

Patrick Cantlay +2000

Ludvig Aberg +2200

Viktor Hovland +3000

Corey Conners +3300

Tommy Fleetwood +3300

Hideki Matsuyama +3500

Jordan Spieth +3500

Sepp Straka +4000

Si Woo Kim +4000

Shane Lowry +4000

Daniel Berger +4500

Denny McCarthy +4500

Tony Finau +5000

Sam Burns +5000

Russell Henley +5000

Sungjae Im +5000

Matt Fitzpatrick +5000

Keegan Bradley +5500

Maverick McNealy +6000

Harris English +6000

Ben Griffin +6000

Robert MacIntyre +6500

Max Homa +7000

Adam Scott +7500

J.J. Spaun +8000

J.T. Poston +8000

Rickie Fowler +8000

Aaron Rai +8000

Akshay Bhatia +8000

Wyndham Clark +8000

Byeong Hun An +8000

Alex Noren +8000

Sahith Theegala +8000

Min Woo Lee +9000

Taylor Pendrith +9000

Mackenzie Hughes +9000

Andrew Novak +10000

Davis Thompson +10000

More details on the Memorial Tournament will be updated as the event progresses.

