Can Tony Finau defend his title at the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta? Odds explored

Tony Finau is the favorite to win and defend his title at the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta. The 34-year-old comes into the PGA Tour event with 13-2 odds, according to SportsLine. It is pertinent to note that Finau won the event last year by beating Jon Rahm. The World No. 24 player is now deemed favorite to repeat the result.
The Mexico Open will tee off on Thursday, February 22, at the Vidanta Vallarta Golf Course in Vallarta, Mexico. Finau will join a stacked 132-player field competing for the $8,100,000 prize purse. He will be one of the four top-50 OWGR-ranked players on the field. The 6x PGA Tour winner will have to beat the likes of Nicolai Hojgaard, Emiliano Grillo, Thorbjorn Olesen, and Ryan Fox to emerge victorious on Sunday.
For the unversed, Tony Finau has had a moderate start to the new season. The American started off the 2024 schedule with a T38 finish at The Sentry in January. He followed it up with a T25 finish at The American Express and a T47 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. His best performance of the new season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished T6.
Now, coming on the back of a T19 finish at Genesis Invitational, the ace golfer will be eyeing a big result at Vidanta. Notably, Finau will tee off on Day 1 of the competition at 9:03 am ET. Mackenzie Hughes and Nicolai Hogjaard will join him on the 10th tee.
2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta odds
Finau is closely followed by Nicolai Hojgaard on the 2024 Mexico Open odds list. The Dane comes into the event with 16-1 odds, while Argentine Emiliano Grillo sits third on the list with 20-1 odds.
Taylor Pendrith (22-1), Stephan Jaeger (22-1), Thomas Detry (25-1), Thorbjorn Olesen (28-1), Ryan Fox (30-1), Patrick Rodgers (30-1), and Keith Mitchell (30-1) are other big names to watch over the weekend at the Vidanta Vallarta Golf Course.
Listed below are the top odds for the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta (As per SportsLine):
- Tony Finau +650
- Nicolai Hojgaard +1600
- Emiliano Grillo +2000
- Taylor Pendrith +2200
- Stephan Jaeger +2200
- Thomas Detry +2500
- Thorbjorn Olesen +2800
- Ryan Fox +3000
- Patrick Rodgers +3000
- Keith Mitchell +3000
- Jake Knapp +3500
- Erik Van Rooyen +3500
- Davis Thompson +3500
- Brandon Wu +3500
- Ryo Hisatsune +4500
- Mackenzie Hughes +4500
- Cameron Champ +4500
- Mark Hubbard +5000
- Justin Suh +5000
- Austin Eckroat +5000
- Aaron Rai +5000
- Doug Ghim +5500
- Alejandro Tosti +5500
- Michael Kim +6000
- Maverick McNealy +6000
- Jhonattan Vegas +6000
- Charley Hoffman +6000
- Sam Stevens +6500
- S.H. Kim +6500
- Chesson Hadley +6500
- Vincent Norrman +7000
- Chris Gotterup +7000
- Matt Wallace +7500
- Scott Stallings +8000
- Parker Coody +8000
- Nate Lashley +8000
- K.H. Lee +8000
- Alex Smalley +8000
- Victor Perez +9000
- J.J. Spaun +9000
- Carson Young +9000
- Alexander Bjork +9000
- Sami Valimaki +10000
- Garrick Higgo +10000
More details on the PGA Tour event will be updated as the event progresses.