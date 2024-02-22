Can Tony Finau defend his title at the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta? Odds explored

Tony Finau is the favorite to win and defend his title at the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta. The 34-year-old comes into the PGA Tour event with 13-2 odds, according to SportsLine. It is pertinent to note that Finau won the event last year by beating Jon Rahm. The World No. 24 player is now deemed favorite to repeat the result.

The Mexico Open will tee off on Thursday, February 22, at the Vidanta Vallarta Golf Course in Vallarta, Mexico. Finau will join a stacked 132-player field competing for the $8,100,000 prize purse. He will be one of the four top-50 OWGR-ranked players on the field. The 6x PGA Tour winner will have to beat the likes of Nicolai Hojgaard, Emiliano Grillo, Thorbjorn Olesen, and Ryan Fox to emerge victorious on Sunday.

Expand Tweet

For the unversed, Tony Finau has had a moderate start to the new season. The American started off the 2024 schedule with a T38 finish at The Sentry in January. He followed it up with a T25 finish at The American Express and a T47 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. His best performance of the new season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished T6.

Now, coming on the back of a T19 finish at Genesis Invitational, the ace golfer will be eyeing a big result at Vidanta. Notably, Finau will tee off on Day 1 of the competition at 9:03 am ET. Mackenzie Hughes and Nicolai Hogjaard will join him on the 10th tee.

2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta odds

Finau is closely followed by Nicolai Hojgaard on the 2024 Mexico Open odds list. The Dane comes into the event with 16-1 odds, while Argentine Emiliano Grillo sits third on the list with 20-1 odds.

Taylor Pendrith (22-1), Stephan Jaeger (22-1), Thomas Detry (25-1), Thorbjorn Olesen (28-1), Ryan Fox (30-1), Patrick Rodgers (30-1), and Keith Mitchell (30-1) are other big names to watch over the weekend at the Vidanta Vallarta Golf Course.

Expand Tweet

Listed below are the top odds for the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta (As per SportsLine):

Tony Finau +650

Nicolai Hojgaard +1600

Emiliano Grillo +2000

Taylor Pendrith +2200

Stephan Jaeger +2200

Thomas Detry +2500

Thorbjorn Olesen +2800

Ryan Fox +3000

Patrick Rodgers +3000

Keith Mitchell +3000

Jake Knapp +3500

Erik Van Rooyen +3500

Davis Thompson +3500

Brandon Wu +3500

Ryo Hisatsune +4500

Mackenzie Hughes +4500

Cameron Champ +4500

Mark Hubbard +5000

Justin Suh +5000

Austin Eckroat +5000

Aaron Rai +5000

Doug Ghim +5500

Alejandro Tosti +5500

Michael Kim +6000

Maverick McNealy +6000

Jhonattan Vegas +6000

Charley Hoffman +6000

Sam Stevens +6500

S.H. Kim +6500

Chesson Hadley +6500

Vincent Norrman +7000

Chris Gotterup +7000

Matt Wallace +7500

Scott Stallings +8000

Parker Coody +8000

Nate Lashley +8000

K.H. Lee +8000

Alex Smalley +8000

Victor Perez +9000

J.J. Spaun +9000

Carson Young +9000

Alexander Bjork +9000

Sami Valimaki +10000

Garrick Higgo +10000

More details on the PGA Tour event will be updated as the event progresses.