Can Wyndham Clark record back-to-back wins at Travelers Championship 2023? US Open winner's odds explored

Wyndham Clark recently completed his first-ever major victory at the 2023 US Open in iconic fashion. He will now be teeing it up at the Tour's next event, the 2023 Travelers Championship, which is scheduled to be held from June 22 to 25 at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.
With a win earlier this year at the Wells Fargo Championship and now the US Open, Wyndham Clark will try to record back-to-back wins. However, that might now be so easy considering the talented field of 156 golfers that will tee it up over the weekend.
The current odds for Wyndham Clark to win the Travelers Championship is 40-1. With +4000 odds, Clark is one of the long shots to win. If Clark can carry forward the momentum from the US Open win, he has a good chance of climbing atop the leaderboard.
Wyndham Clark faces tough competition from field at 2023 Travelers Championship
In the last five Travelers Championship appearances, Wyndham Clark has finished at an average of 25th while finishing in the top 20 once. The 2022 champion Xander Schauffele will look be looking to defend his title this time around. The likes of Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy will also be among the favorites to take the win.
The following are the odds for the 2023 Travelers Championship:
- Scottie Scheffler +600
- Patrick Cantlay +900
- Rory McIlroy +1000
- Jon Rahm +1000
- Xander Schauffele +1200
- Viktor Hovland +2000
- Tommy Fleetwood +2200
- Tony Finau +2500
- Collin Morikawa +2800
- Tom Kim +3300
- Russell Henley +3300
- Wyndham Clark +4000
- Max Homa +4000
- Matt Fitzpatrick +4000
- Rickie Fowler +4000
- Cameron Young +5000
- Harris English +5000
- Justin Thomas +5000
- Brian Harman +5000
- Jason Day +5500
- Sahith Theegala +5500
- Denny McCarthy +6000
- Sungjae Im +6000
- Hideki Matsuyama +6500
- Corey Conners +6500
- Si Woo Kim +6500
- Austin Eckroat +7000
- Adam Scott +8000
- Shane Lowry +8000
- C.T. Pan +9000
- Min Woo Lee +9000
- Keegan Bradley +9000
- Ludvig Aberg +9000
- Cam Davis +10000
- Gary Woodland +12500
- Aaron Rai +12500
- Eric Cole +15000
- Sam Bennett +15000
- Taylor Moore +15000
- Seamus Power +17500
- Matt Kuchar +17500
- Justin Suh +17500
- Lucas Herbert +17500
- Byeong Hun An +17500
- K.H. Lee +20000
- Brendon Todd +20000
- Will Gordon +22500
- Emiliano Grillo +22500
- Tom Hoge +22500
- Thomas Detry +22500
- Mackenzie Hughes +22500
- Mark Hubbard +22500
- Adam Schenk +22500
- Chez Reavie +22500
- Kevin Yu +25000
- Andrew Putnam +25000
- Nick Hardy +25000
- Davis Riley +25000
- J.T. Poston +25000
- Stephan Jaeger +25000
- Sam Stevens +25000
- Sepp Straka +25000
- Adam Svensson +25000