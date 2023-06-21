Can Wyndham Clark record back-to-back wins at Travelers Championship 2023? US Open winner's odds explored

Wyndham Clark recently completed his first-ever major victory at the 2023 US Open in iconic fashion. He will now be teeing it up at the Tour's next event, the 2023 Travelers Championship, which is scheduled to be held from June 22 to 25 at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.

With a win earlier this year at the Wells Fargo Championship and now the US Open, Wyndham Clark will try to record back-to-back wins. However, that might now be so easy considering the talented field of 156 golfers that will tee it up over the weekend.

TravelersChamp @TravelersChamp A major welcome back to the new U.S. Open Champion, Wyndham Clark! Wyndham made his professional debut at the #TravelersChamp in 2017. A major welcome back to the new U.S. Open Champion, Wyndham Clark! Wyndham made his professional debut at the #TravelersChamp in 2017. https://t.co/lDtBPp11d2

The current odds for Wyndham Clark to win the Travelers Championship is 40-1. With +4000 odds, Clark is one of the long shots to win. If Clark can carry forward the momentum from the US Open win, he has a good chance of climbing atop the leaderboard.

Wyndham Clark faces tough competition from field at 2023 Travelers Championship

In the last five Travelers Championship appearances, Wyndham Clark has finished at an average of 25th while finishing in the top 20 once. The 2022 champion Xander Schauffele will look be looking to defend his title this time around. The likes of Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy will also be among the favorites to take the win.

The following are the odds for the 2023 Travelers Championship:

Scottie Scheffler +600

Patrick Cantlay +900

Rory McIlroy +1000

Jon Rahm +1000

Xander Schauffele +1200

Viktor Hovland +2000

Tommy Fleetwood +2200

Tony Finau +2500

Collin Morikawa +2800

Tom Kim +3300

Russell Henley +3300

Wyndham Clark +4000

Max Homa +4000

Matt Fitzpatrick +4000

Rickie Fowler +4000

Cameron Young +5000

Harris English +5000

Justin Thomas +5000

Brian Harman +5000

Jason Day +5500

Sahith Theegala +5500

Denny McCarthy +6000

Sungjae Im +6000

Hideki Matsuyama +6500

Corey Conners +6500

Si Woo Kim +6500

Austin Eckroat +7000

Adam Scott +8000

Shane Lowry +8000

C.T. Pan +9000

Min Woo Lee +9000

Keegan Bradley +9000

Ludvig Aberg +9000

Cam Davis +10000

Gary Woodland +12500

Aaron Rai +12500

Eric Cole +15000

Sam Bennett +15000

Taylor Moore +15000

Seamus Power +17500

Matt Kuchar +17500

Justin Suh +17500

Lucas Herbert +17500

Byeong Hun An +17500

K.H. Lee +20000

Brendon Todd +20000

Will Gordon +22500

Emiliano Grillo +22500

Tom Hoge +22500

Thomas Detry +22500

Mackenzie Hughes +22500

Mark Hubbard +22500

Adam Schenk +22500

Chez Reavie +22500

Kevin Yu +25000

Andrew Putnam +25000

Nick Hardy +25000

Davis Riley +25000

J.T. Poston +25000

Stephan Jaeger +25000

Sam Stevens +25000

Sepp Straka +25000

Adam Svensson +25000

