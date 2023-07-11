Can Xander Schauffele defend his title at the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open? Golfer's odds explored

Xander Schauffele has a good chance of successfully defending his Genesis Scottish Open title, although not the best. This is what the analyses of various specialized sites indicate.

The reigning champion Xander Schauffele is third in the list of estimated possibilities (+1400) accompanied by Patrick Cantlay.

However, it is worth noting that Schauffele has only participated in two Scottish Opens, and in both, he has finished in the top 10 (1st in 2022 and T10 in 2021).

Matchbook Betting Exchange @TeamMatchbook



Latest Outright Prices on Matchbook:



Scottie Scheffler 8.4

Rory McIlroy 10.5

Patrick Cantlay 18.5

Xander Schauffele 18.5

Tyrrell Hatton 22.0

Rickie Fowler 24.0

Tommy Fleetwood 25.0

Jordan Spieth 30.0



matchbook.com/events/golf What a field at the Scottish Open this weekLatest Outright Prices on Matchbook:Scottie Scheffler 8.4Rory McIlroy 10.5Patrick Cantlay 18.5Xander Schauffele 18.5Tyrrell Hatton 22.0Rickie Fowler 24.0Tommy Fleetwood 25.0Jordan Spieth 30.0 What a field at the Scottish Open this week 😍Latest Outright Prices on Matchbook:Scottie Scheffler 8.4Rory McIlroy 10.5Patrick Cantlay 18.5Xander Schauffele 18.5Tyrrell Hatton 22.0Rickie Fowler 24.0Tommy Fleetwood 25.0Jordan Spieth 30.0matchbook.com/events/golf

Ahead of Xander Scauffele in the list of estimated possibilities are two important figures in world golf today - Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy.

Scheffler, No. 1 in the world, arrives with the best options (+700) according to the specialized sites. The American is by far the most stable player of the current season, as his results show.

Scottie has not finished outside the top 12 in any tournament since October and comes to The Renaissance Club after 10 consecutive top 10s. It is worth noting that Scheffler played this course in 2021 and scored an excellent 12-under 268.

McIlroy, on the other hand, is No. 3 in the world ranking. Experts assign him +750 in his chances thanks to his consistent performances and characteristics as a player.

In addition to playing "almost at home", the Northern Irishman has also had a great year, with the almost exclusive exception of the Augusta Masters.

McIlroy has finished in the top 10 of his last nine tournaments, five of them earned in a row before arriving at The Renaissance Club.

Other players joining Xander Schauffele with top picks

The champion of the 2015 edition, Rickie Fowler is listed immediately after Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay in the list of estimated options (+1600), according to most of the specialized websites. This after winning two weeks ago the Rocket Mortgage Classic and other excellent recent performances.

Viktor Hovland (+1800) closes the top five players with the best chances of winning the Genesis Scottish Open. Hovland had an impressive month of June with his victory in the Memorial Tournament. He had previously finished runner-up in the PGA Championship.

Rickie Fowler won the 2015 Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open (Image via Getty).

Other players well placed according to their chances of winning, according to specialized sites, are Matt Fitzpatrick (+2000), Jordan Spieth (+2200), Tommy Fleetwood (+2200), Tyrrell Hatton (+2500), and Min Woo Lee (+3500).

In addition to Xander Schauffele (2022), Min Woo Lee (2021), and Rickie Fowler (2015), other former champions who will be present at the 2023 edition will be Aaron Rai (2020), Rafa Cabrera-Bello (2017), Alex Noren (2016), Justin Rose (2014), Luke Donald (2011) and Edoardo Molinari (2010).

Poll : 0 votes