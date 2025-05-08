Can Xander Schauffele win the Truist Championship 2025? Last year’s runner-up’s odds explored 

The Truist Championship, previously known as the Wells Fargo Championship, is teeing off on Thursday, May 8. The PGA Tour signature event, being played at Philadelphia Cricket Club - Wissahickon Golf Course in Flourtown, Pennsylvania, will feature a stacked 72-player field, headlined by the event’s reigning champion, Rory McIlroy, and Xander Schauffele.
Unsurprisingly, McIlroy is the outright favorite to bag the winner’s paycheck from the Truist Championship’s $20 million prize purse. The Northern Irishman enters the Philly Cricket Club competition with 4-1 odds, as per SportsLine. Meanwhile, Schauffele sits third on the odds list behind the Masters champion and World No.4 Collin Morikawa. While Morikawa follows the leader with 14-1 odds, the World No.3 star starts with 16-1 odds.
For the unversed, McIlroy won the Wells Fargo Championship, now Truist Championship, last year by beating Schauffele. The 31-year-old golfer finished five strokes behind the champion, while leading second runner-up An Byeong-hun by three strokes. Needless to say, the two-time major champion will be eyeing to improve on his scores from 2024.
However, Schauffele hasn’t been in his best form this season. The reigning PGA Championship winner started off the new season with a T30 finish at The Sentry. His worst finish so far came at The Players Championship, where he finished a forgettable solo 72nd. He managed an T8 at the Masters, which became the best finish he’s had all season. The Open Championship winner comes into this week’s contest on the back of a T18 at the RBC Heritage.
Listed below is Xander Schauffele’s 2025 PGA Tour season so far with earnings:
- The Sentry: T30 – $137,500
- Arnold Palmer Invitational: T40 – $78,000
- THE PLAYERS Championship: 72 – $50,250
- Valspar Championship: T12 – $178,350
- Masters Tournament: T8 – $588,000
- RBC Heritage: T18 – $226,056
2025 Truist Championship Day 1 odds
McIlroy is favored to defend his Truist Championship title this year. Morikawa follows him on the odds list, with Schauffele behind him. Interestingly, he shares the position with Ludvig Aberg, who also enters the Philly contest with 16-1 odds. Justin Thomas with 18-1 and Patrick Cantlay with 20-1 odds are other names Schauffele will have to fend off for a top finish.
Viktor Hovland (28-1), Tommy Fleetwood (28-1), Jordan Spieth (28-1) Russell Henley (30-1), Hideki Matsuyama (30-1), Corey Conners (30-1), and Shane Lowry (35-1) are some other top bets to watch this weekend.
Listed below is the top odds list for the Philly Cricket Club (As per SportsLine):
- Rory McIlroy +400
- Collin Morikawa +1400
- Xander Schauffele +1600
- Ludvig Aberg +1600
- Justin Thomas +1800
- Patrick Cantlay +2000
- Viktor Hovland +2800
- Tommy Fleetwood +2800
- Jordan Spieth +2800
- Russell Henley +3000
- Hideki Matsuyama +3000
- Corey Conners +3000
- Shane Lowry +3500
- Sepp Straka +4000
- Daniel Berger +4000
- Wyndham Clark +4500
- Sungjae Im +4500
- Robert MacIntyre +4500
- Maverick McNealy +4500
- Keegan Bradley +4500
- Sam Burns +5000
- Min Woo Lee +5000
- Jason Day +5000
- Taylor Pendrith +5500
- JJ Spaun +5500
- Denny McCarthy +5500
- Davis Thompson +5500
- Byeong Hun An +5500
More details on the PGA Tour’s Truist Championship will be updated as the event progresses.