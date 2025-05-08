Can Xander Schauffele win the Truist Championship 2025? Last year’s runner-up’s odds explored 

The Truist Championship, previously known as the Wells Fargo Championship, is teeing off on Thursday, May 8. The PGA Tour signature event, being played at Philadelphia Cricket Club - Wissahickon Golf Course in Flourtown, Pennsylvania, will feature a stacked 72-player field, headlined by the event’s reigning champion, Rory McIlroy, and Xander Schauffele.

Ad

Unsurprisingly, McIlroy is the outright favorite to bag the winner’s paycheck from the Truist Championship’s $20 million prize purse. The Northern Irishman enters the Philly Cricket Club competition with 4-1 odds, as per SportsLine. Meanwhile, Schauffele sits third on the odds list behind the Masters champion and World No.4 Collin Morikawa. While Morikawa follows the leader with 14-1 odds, the World No.3 star starts with 16-1 odds.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

For the unversed, McIlroy won the Wells Fargo Championship, now Truist Championship, last year by beating Schauffele. The 31-year-old golfer finished five strokes behind the champion, while leading second runner-up An Byeong-hun by three strokes. Needless to say, the two-time major champion will be eyeing to improve on his scores from 2024.

However, Schauffele hasn’t been in his best form this season. The reigning PGA Championship winner started off the new season with a T30 finish at The Sentry. His worst finish so far came at The Players Championship, where he finished a forgettable solo 72nd. He managed an T8 at the Masters, which became the best finish he’s had all season. The Open Championship winner comes into this week’s contest on the back of a T18 at the RBC Heritage.

Ad

Listed below is Xander Schauffele’s 2025 PGA Tour season so far with earnings:

The Sentry: T30 – $137,500

Arnold Palmer Invitational: T40 – $78,000

THE PLAYERS Championship: 72 – $50,250

Valspar Championship: T12 – $178,350

Masters Tournament: T8 – $588,000

RBC Heritage: T18 – $226,056

2025 Truist Championship Day 1 odds

McIlroy is favored to defend his Truist Championship title this year. Morikawa follows him on the odds list, with Schauffele behind him. Interestingly, he shares the position with Ludvig Aberg, who also enters the Philly contest with 16-1 odds. Justin Thomas with 18-1 and Patrick Cantlay with 20-1 odds are other names Schauffele will have to fend off for a top finish.

Ad

Viktor Hovland (28-1), Tommy Fleetwood (28-1), Jordan Spieth (28-1) Russell Henley (30-1), Hideki Matsuyama (30-1), Corey Conners (30-1), and Shane Lowry (35-1) are some other top bets to watch this weekend.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Listed below is the top odds list for the Philly Cricket Club (As per SportsLine):

Rory McIlroy +400

Collin Morikawa +1400

Xander Schauffele +1600

Ludvig Aberg +1600

Justin Thomas +1800

Patrick Cantlay +2000

Viktor Hovland +2800

Tommy Fleetwood +2800

Jordan Spieth +2800

Russell Henley +3000

Hideki Matsuyama +3000

Corey Conners +3000

Shane Lowry +3500

Sepp Straka +4000

Daniel Berger +4000

Wyndham Clark +4500

Sungjae Im +4500

Robert MacIntyre +4500

Maverick McNealy +4500

Keegan Bradley +4500

Sam Burns +5000

Min Woo Lee +5000

Jason Day +5000

Taylor Pendrith +5500

JJ Spaun +5500

Denny McCarthy +5500

Davis Thompson +5500

Byeong Hun An +5500

More details on the PGA Tour’s Truist Championship will be updated as the event progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vishnu Mohan Vishnu is a Golf journalist at Sportskeeda. He completed his post-graduation diploma in Print Media Journalism. Before joining Sportskeeda, he worked as an entertainment writer at Zee5 and a news writer at Republic. Know More