"Cant wait to watch";"Win for Kultida!!!!!": Fans react to Tiger Woods' PGA Tour comeback

After weeks of speculation, aided in part by his mother's recent passing, Tiger Woods has officially announced that he will participate in the Genesis Invitational next weekend. The golf legend is the tournament's host, but he will now also be part of the field.

This will be the first official PGA Tour tournament for Woods since last year's Open Championship, where he missed the cut. He subsequently had back surgery and has since played on TGL and in the PNC Championship.

Woods played the Genesis last year as part of his monthly appearances plan, but he had to withdraw in the first round and he only played the Majors the rest of the way. Golf fans had their say on the return of the 82-time champion.

"I’m a little bullish on Tiger. His swing looks more free after his most-recent surgery. No doubt about it, I am ready to be hurt again," one fan said.

"Didn't think he would given his mom's passing...but good for Tiger," another added.

"If he’s teeing it up. He believes he can win," one said.

"Can’t wait to watch him drop out after 18 holes!" another added.

Many golf fans are thrilled to see Woods return and hope he does well, but a few aren't confident in his ability to do well. The Genesis was moved from Riviera to Torrey Pines in the wake of the Los Angeles wildfires.

Tiger Woods discusses moving Genesis Invitational

As the LA wildfires raged on and continued to devastate the region earlier this year, the PGA Tour knew it couldn't host the Genesis Invitational in the Pacific Palisades this time.

Tiger Woods spoke on the Genesis moving locations (Image via Getty)

Thus, they had to make the difficult decision to move it, and Tiger Woods, the tournament host, said previously that they wanted to be "understanding to all the victims" of the fires when deciding what to do.

He said via CBS Sports:

"The fact that we were able to, with the city of San Diego, were able to stay within Southern California, with respect to the difficulties in LA, I think it's important that we were able to stay in Southern California because everyone who was born and raised out in Southern Cal can all relate to the fires.

Tiger Woods continued:

"It's a difficult situation, and we want to be very sensitive to that. I think because we're in Southern California… I think we're going to be able to raise more money for all the losses that have incurred."

While the tournament's fate was up in the air, Woods continuously reiterated that the safety of everyone involved and the Los Angeles area was of the utmost importance.

