Capital One's The Match 2024: How to watch, TV schedule and more 

The Capital One's The Match 2024 will be taking place on Monday, February 26th, in West Palm Beach, Florida. The prior 8 matches have proven to be excellent television and this year will be no different as another little twist is added to this fantastic event.

This will be the first time ever in Capital One's The Match that it will comprise of PGA v. LPGA as Rory McIlroy and Max Homa will be facing off against Lexi Thompson and Rose Zhang. The purpose of this friendly competition is to raise money for various charities.

This year will feature a mixed skins format, where there is a monetary value at stake on every single hole and the golfer who has the best score on each respective hole will win the "skin" for the hole. This means that they will earn the victory for the hole and take the monetary value for the respective charity of their choice.

Rory McIlory is currently the number 2 golfer in the world, and Max Homa is currently ranked at number 7 in the world according to the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR).

Rose Zhang was a rookie on the LPGA Tour last summer after departing from Stanford as a back-to-back national champion. Zhang won her first-ever LPGA Tour event that she played in and immediately made her mark. Lexi Thompson has won 11 times on the LPGA Tour and she has one of the highest pedigrees amongst her peers.

How to watch Capital One's The Match 2024

Capital One's The Match 2024 will be available to watch live on TNT, TruTV, and HLN with the event set to kick off at 6:30pm E.T. from West Palm Beach, Florida. There will also be an opportunity for fans to stay engaged in the action by using hashtags on social media. The hashtag #TheMatch allows fans to follow along with the action and communicate with the competition.

Live streaming of Capital One's The Match 2024 will also be an option for viewers as Sling TV and Max are the dedicated channels for live streaming audiences.

The commentators for Capital One's The Match 2024 will include Charles Barkley and Ernie Johnson. They will be accompanied by 2008 Masters champion Trevor Immelman, NHL analyst Paul Bissonnette, and DJ Khaled.

This event will prove to be a great thing for television as well as charity as it has shown to bring not only sports fans together but also those who enjoy the idea of sporting events with a charitable cause at its core.