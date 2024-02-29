Capital One’s 'The Match' ft Rory McIlroy, Max Homa, Lexi Thompson, Rose Zhang marks record-low viewership

The Match 2024, which featured golfers Rory McIlroy, Lexi Thompson, Max Homa, and Rose Zhang in a mixed field, failed to capture the attention of golf fans.

The ninth edition of the exhibition series recently concluded at The Park in West Palm Beach. It was the first time the tournament featured a mixed field but it still could only have garnered around 511,000 views as per a recent report by Sports Business Journal's Austin Karp.

This marks a decline from previous editions, with the last low viewership event held in July 2023 featuring Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Stephen Curry, and Klay Thompson, which garnered 782,000 views.

According to Golf Week, the second edition of The Match has garnered the most views so far. The tournament featured legendary golfers Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson to compete against one another in a team of two.

Woods paired up with Peyton Manning while Mickelson was joined by Tom Brady. The event brought views of around 5.8 million.

Rory McIlroy won The Match 2024 after defeating (Lexi) Thompson, Zhang and Homa in a sudden death playoff. He had collected around $2.4 million for charity from the tournament.

A quick recap of The Match over the years

The Match is a charity golf event, that usually takes place twice a year. It was started in 2018 and Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson played in the first season.

Mickelson won the inaugural edition against Woods. However, the tables were turned in the next editions when the 15-time Major winner defeated Mickelson by 1 up.

The Match has completed nine successful editions so far and here are the results of all the tournaments:

Nov. 23, 2018 (Tiger vs. Phil)

Result: Phil Mickelson defeated Tiger Woods (22 holes)

May 24, 2020 (Champions for Charity)

Result: Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning beat Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady (1 up)

Nov. 27, 2020 (Champions for Change)

Result: Phil Mickelson and Charles Barkley defeated Stephen Curry and Peyton Manning (4 and 3)

Jul 6, 2021 (The Match IV)

Result: Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers beat Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady (3 and 2)

Nov. 26, 2021 (Bryson vs. Brooks)

Result: Brooks Koepka defeated Bryson DeChambeau (5 and 3)

Jun 1, 2022 (Brady/Rodgers vs. Allen/Mahomes)

Result: Tom Brady and Aaron Rogers beat Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes (1 up)

Dec 10, 2022 (The Match VII)

Result: Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas defeated Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods (3 and 2)

June 29, 2023 (The Match VIII)

Result: Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce defeated Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson (3 and 2)

February 26, 2024 (The Match XI)

Result: Rory McIlroy beat Max Homa, Lexi Thompson, and Rose Zhang (sudden death closest to the pin playoff)