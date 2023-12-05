Carlos Ortiz joins Torque GC, David Puig aligns with Fireballs GC for the 2024 LIV Golf season

The 2024 LIV Golf season is taking shape as moves are being announced for each of the teams. On Tuesday, December 5, the fates of two of the most coveted free agents in the circuit were announced.

Carlos Ortiz officially signed with Torque GC, while David Puig was signed by Fireballs GC. Coincidentally, each player filled the space left by the other in his previous team. However, this was not a player swap as both had been released at the end of the 2023 season.

Carlos Ortiz was one of the players of the season, finishing 15th in the individual ranking of LIV Golf. This ranking entitled him to a contract extension with the Fireballs GC, but the Mexican declined this possibility.

David Puig, on the other hand, finished in 31st place. However, the Spaniard is recognized as one of the best prospects in the LIV Golf circuit due to the quality of his game and the fact that he is only 21 years old.

With the addition of Ortiz, Torque GC has a full roster for the 2024 LIV Golf season. The Mexican joins Chilean Joaquin Niemann (captain), Mito Pereira and Colombian Sebastian Muñoz.

As for the Fireballs GC team, it was also completed with the entry of Puig. He will be joining his compatriots Sergio Garcia (captain) and Eugenio Chacarra, as well as Mexican Abraham Ancer.

The hiring of Puig also comes with an additional message. If the rumors of Jon Rahm's arrival at LIV Golf are true, it is certain that he will not share a team with his friend Sergio Garcia.

How was the LIV Golf 2023 season for Carlos Ortiz and David Puig?

Carlos Ortiz made his debut in LIV Golf in 2022, when he was ranked 52nd in the individual standings. However, the recently concluded 2023 season was very different for him.

Ortiz participated in all 13 individual events that were called, as well as the Team Championship. He earned four Top 10s, including a second-place finish in Tucson as his best result of the season. His performance led him to be the highest ranked of the Fireballs GC (15th).

David Puig also joined the circuit in 2022, when he did not score a single point, finishing ranked 64th. For 2023, he improved his performance a lot, with two Top 10s. His best result was finishing fourth at Greenbrier.

Torque GC and Fireballs GC are two of the teams with good results in 2023. The team captained by Joaquin Niemann finished in third place collectively, with four victories during the season. The team led by Sergio Garcia finished sixth, with two wins and two second places.

Part of the (less and less) spaces left in the teams will be filled with the Top 3 of the Promotions tournament to be played next weekend.

The field of the event so far, consists of 73 players. The highest profile name among those who have been revealed is that of Jason Dufner, champion of the 2013 PGA Championship.