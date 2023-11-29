Multiple DP World Tour winners Gonzalo Fernandez-Castaño and Alvaro Quiros set to compete in LIV Golf's promotion event in Abu Dhabi

The qualifying event for the upcoming LIV Golf season is taking shape at an accelerated pace. The event is scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi in December and the organizers have already started compiling the entry list.

Spanish players Gonzalo Fernandez-Castaño and Alvaro Quiros confirmed that they will attend the qualifying event, seeking a place on the LIV Golf roster for 2024.

Expand Tweet

Fernandez-Castaño confirmed the news during his participation in "Golf Sin Etiquetas," a YouTube program he shares with fellow Spanish player Pablo Larrazábal. Quiros, meanwhile, announced his participation at the LIV Golf Q-School through a statement on the Ten-Golf blog, a very popular forum for Spanish-speaking golf fans.

Gonzalo Fernandez-Castaño is a 43-year-old player who has spent most of his career playing on the DP World Tour, although he has also made appearances on the PGA Tour.

His major successes include eight professional victories, seven of them on the DP World Tour. However, his last victory came in 2013 and he currently has no playing privileges in 2024 on either the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, or Challenge Tour.

Alvaro Quiros is a 40-year-old player who has also mostly played in Europe. He has nine professional victories, with seven of them on the DP World Tour. He has not won at the top level since 2017.

Exploring the LIV Golf Promotions tournament

The LIV Golf Promotions tournament will be held in Abu Dhabi from December 8-10. It will have a huge field and an unusual format, which includes the most varied qualifying categories.

Here are the qualifying categories for the first round (via LIV Golf official website):

Members of the 2023 Walker and Palmer Cup Teams

Winner and runner-up of the following most recent amateur events:

U.S. Amateur Championship The Amateur Championship Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship (October 29) Latin America Amateur Championship European Amateur Championship NCAA Championship (Individual) Eisenhower Trophy (Individual)

Leading 15 available players from within the top 40 of the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) as of November 20, 2023 (excluding players exempt into round 2)

Leading 25 available players from within the top 40 on the final International Series 2023 Rankings, (excluding those exempt into round two)

Leading 3 available players from inside the top 5 from each of the following professional Tours as of November 20, 2023

Japan Golf Tour (Money Ranking inc. Majors) KPGA Korean Tour (Genesis Point Ranking) Sunshine Tour PGA Tour of Australasia

Tournament winners from the Asian Tour in 2023 and Korn Ferry Tour in 2023

Leading 30 available players from within the top 300 in The Universal Golf Rankings (TUGR) as of November 20, 2023 (excluding those who are exempt into Round 2)

Event invitations as determined by LIV Golf League

After the first round, a cut will be made in which the Top 20 (plus ties) will advance to the second day. The scoring will restart and players who meet the following categories will be added:

Qualifying categories for the second round

The top 2 players in the WAGR rankings as of November 20, 2023

Players ranked 2 to 8 on the final International Series 2023 Rankings

Leading 5 available players from within the top 30 of the Final 2023 DP World Tour and Korn Ferry Tour Order of Merits / Rankings

Winners of PGA TOUR and DP World Tour sanctioned tournaments in the 2022 and 2023 calendar years

Ryder Cup and President’s Cup participants from 2019 – 2023

Winners of Major Championships from 2019 – 2023

The leading 15 available players from within the top 150 in The Universal Golf Rankings (TUGR) as of November 20, 2023

Players relegated or without a contract for the following season from the Final 2023 LIV Golf Individual Standings

Event invitations as determined by LIV Golf League

According to Monday Q-Info, some high-profile players have already shown their interest in participating, although their names have not been mentioned. There is talk of a Major champion and a multiple PGA Tour winner joining the fray as well.