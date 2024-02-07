Carlos Ortiz’s family: What we know about the LIV golfer’s wife and kids

Carlos Ortiz is a Mexican professional golfer who currently plays in the LIV circuit after joining the breakaway series in 2022. Ortiz married his longtime partner, Haley Thompson Ortiz, on 10th December 2017.

The pair first met at the University of North Texas and reportedly dated each other for years before making things official. They reportedly had an intimate wedding in a beautiful setting in Nuevo Vallarta, Mexico.

Haley Thompson Ortiz is an artist based in Dallas. She has posted some of her best artwork on her Instagram story highlights. Fans can discover her creative side from her Instagram profile.

Haley is also an avid supporter of her husband's career. She accompanies Ortiz to various golf tournaments alongside her kids; the recent one being the LIV Invitational Mayakoba.

The pair has four daughters together. They welcomed their first child, Sofia, on May 29, 2018. They welcomed another daughter, Mila, on August 22, 2019. Two years later, on August 12, 2021, they welcomed another child, Jules. To round out their girl's gang, Haley gave birth to Emma on January 28, 2023.

Although there is limited information available about the golfer’s wife, fans can still get a glimpse of her personal life through her Instagram account: "thehaleyortiz."

Carlos Ortiz was recently in the limelight for his comment on OWGR rankings

Carlos Ortiz was among the very few who joined the LIV league when it was first established. Although the Saudi Arabian-PIF-backed league provides lucrative benefits, it is not an officially sanctioned tour.

Due to this, LIV tournaments are not awarded Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR) points. Touching on this issue, Ortiz argued that despite the league operating outside the system, OWGR rankings should encompass all players in the global standings.

Carlos Ortiz said during a conversation with Subpar podcast (via Sbnation.com):

“I just feel that people have to recognize that there are good players [on LIV Golf], and if you are going to have a world ranking that includes all the golf players, you have to have some people included.”

He further added:

“I understand that we went out of the system, and it is going to take time to be part of the system, but if the [OWGR] is going to be accurate, they must include all kinds of player."

Ortiz also confessed that while signing the LIV contract, players were assured that they would receive OWGR rankings. However, circumstances shifted, and the tournaments with a no-cut format are still vying to be included in the rankings.

In the same conversation with Subpar podcast, Ortiz said:

“They definitely said that we were gonna get them. We haven’t got them. But I just feel that people have to recognise that there is good players here, you know.”