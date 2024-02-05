Joaquin Niemann won the 2024 LIV Golf Mayakoba by defeating Sergio Garcia in a four-hole playoff. Niemann not only earned his first tour victory but also walked away with the lion's share of the $25,000,000 purse.

The victory at LIV Golf Mayakoba earned Joaquin Niemann a $4 million paycheck, by far the largest of his career. In the team competition, Jon Rahm's Legion XIII took the $3 million first prize.

2024 LIV Golf Mayakoba full prize money payout

Below is the full prize money payout for the 2024 LIV Golf Mayakoba (Individual and Teams):

INDIVIDUAL

P1 Joaquin Niemann $4,000,000

2 Sergio Garcia $2,250,000

T3 Jon Rahm $1,250,000

T3 Dean Burmester $1,250,000

T5 Dustin Johnson $700,000

T5 Charles Howell III $700,000

T5 Brooks Koepka $700,000

T8 Tyrrell Hatton $457,500

T8 Louis Oosthuizen $457,500

T8 Cam Smith $457,500

T11 Richard Bland $370,000

T11 Paul Casey $370,000

T13 Caleb Surratt $330,000

T13 Sebastian Munoz $330,000

T15 Talor Gooch $292,500

T15 Laurie Canter $292,500

T17 Sam Horsefield $255,000

T17 Kevin Na $255,000

T17 Cameron Tringale $255,000

T17 Patrick Reed $255,000

T21 Anirban Lahiri $215,000

T21 Brendan Steele $215,000

T21 Lucas Herbert $215,000

T21 Bubba Watson $215,000

T25 Matt Jones $190,000

T25 Bryson DeChambeau $190,000

T25 Marc Leishman $190,000

T28 Abraham Ancer $170,000

T28 Martin Kaymer $170,000

T28 Matthew Wolff $170,000

T28 Ian Poulter $170,000

T32 Lee Westwood $153,250

T32 Kalle Samooja $153,250

T32 Eugenio Chacarra $153,250

T32 Jason Kokrak $153,250

T36 Hudson Swafford $144,000

T36 Henrik Stenson $144,000

T38 Kieran Vincent $135,200

T38 Charl Schwartzel $135,200

T38 Jinichiro Kozuma $135,200

T38 David Puig $135,200

T38 Scott Vincent $135,200

T43 Carlos Ortiz $126,500

T43 Mito Pereira $126,500

T43 Graeme McDowell $126,500

T43 Thomas Pieters $126,500

47 Adrian Meronk $123,000

48 Danny Lee $120,000

49 Brendan Grace $60,000

50 Andy Ogletree $60,000

T51 Pat Perez $53,333

T51 Phil Mickelson $53,333

T51 Peter Uihlein $53,333

54 Harold Varner $50,000

TEAM

1 Legion XIII $3,000,000

2 Crushers $1,500,000

3 Torque $500,000

2024 LIV Golf Mayakoba best performances

The historic first round of 12 under 59 signed by Joaquin Niemann finally proved decisive. The Chilean was not the same during the weekend, but what he did on Friday was enough to force the playoff with Sergio Garcia at the end.

Both players made par on the first three holes and decided to play the fourth despite the darkness that was already beginning to reign at LIV Golf Mayakoba. Niemann birdied the fourth hole to finally take the title.

Jon Rahm finished third in his LIV Golf debut. The Spaniard birdied consecutively from the 13th to the 15th during round 4 to tie for first place but bogeys on 17 and 18 dropped him to third place.

Young Caleb Surratt, who finished T13 with a score of 5 under, was very impressive during the event. Surratt triple bogeyed his 13th hole of the fourth round but rebounded by birdieing the next five holes to give his team Legion XIII the victory.