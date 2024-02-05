Joaquin Niemann won the 2024 LIV Golf Mayakoba by defeating Sergio Garcia in a four-hole playoff. Niemann not only earned his first tour victory but also walked away with the lion's share of the $25,000,000 purse.
The victory at LIV Golf Mayakoba earned Joaquin Niemann a $4 million paycheck, by far the largest of his career. In the team competition, Jon Rahm's Legion XIII took the $3 million first prize.
2024 LIV Golf Mayakoba full prize money payout
Below is the full prize money payout for the 2024 LIV Golf Mayakoba (Individual and Teams):
INDIVIDUAL
- P1 Joaquin Niemann $4,000,000
- 2 Sergio Garcia $2,250,000
- T3 Jon Rahm $1,250,000
- T3 Dean Burmester $1,250,000
- T5 Dustin Johnson $700,000
- T5 Charles Howell III $700,000
- T5 Brooks Koepka $700,000
- T8 Tyrrell Hatton $457,500
- T8 Louis Oosthuizen $457,500
- T8 Cam Smith $457,500
- T11 Richard Bland $370,000
- T11 Paul Casey $370,000
- T13 Caleb Surratt $330,000
- T13 Sebastian Munoz $330,000
- T15 Talor Gooch $292,500
- T15 Laurie Canter $292,500
- T17 Sam Horsefield $255,000
- T17 Kevin Na $255,000
- T17 Cameron Tringale $255,000
- T17 Patrick Reed $255,000
- T21 Anirban Lahiri $215,000
- T21 Brendan Steele $215,000
- T21 Lucas Herbert $215,000
- T21 Bubba Watson $215,000
- T25 Matt Jones $190,000
- T25 Bryson DeChambeau $190,000
- T25 Marc Leishman $190,000
- T28 Abraham Ancer $170,000
- T28 Martin Kaymer $170,000
- T28 Matthew Wolff $170,000
- T28 Ian Poulter $170,000
- T32 Lee Westwood $153,250
- T32 Kalle Samooja $153,250
- T32 Eugenio Chacarra $153,250
- T32 Jason Kokrak $153,250
- T36 Hudson Swafford $144,000
- T36 Henrik Stenson $144,000
- T38 Kieran Vincent $135,200
- T38 Charl Schwartzel $135,200
- T38 Jinichiro Kozuma $135,200
- T38 David Puig $135,200
- T38 Scott Vincent $135,200
- T43 Carlos Ortiz $126,500
- T43 Mito Pereira $126,500
- T43 Graeme McDowell $126,500
- T43 Thomas Pieters $126,500
- 47 Adrian Meronk $123,000
- 48 Danny Lee $120,000
- 49 Brendan Grace $60,000
- 50 Andy Ogletree $60,000
- T51 Pat Perez $53,333
- T51 Phil Mickelson $53,333
- T51 Peter Uihlein $53,333
- 54 Harold Varner $50,000
TEAM
- 1 Legion XIII $3,000,000
- 2 Crushers $1,500,000
- 3 Torque $500,000
2024 LIV Golf Mayakoba best performances
The historic first round of 12 under 59 signed by Joaquin Niemann finally proved decisive. The Chilean was not the same during the weekend, but what he did on Friday was enough to force the playoff with Sergio Garcia at the end.
Both players made par on the first three holes and decided to play the fourth despite the darkness that was already beginning to reign at LIV Golf Mayakoba. Niemann birdied the fourth hole to finally take the title.
Jon Rahm finished third in his LIV Golf debut. The Spaniard birdied consecutively from the 13th to the 15th during round 4 to tie for first place but bogeys on 17 and 18 dropped him to third place.
Young Caleb Surratt, who finished T13 with a score of 5 under, was very impressive during the event. Surratt triple bogeyed his 13th hole of the fourth round but rebounded by birdieing the next five holes to give his team Legion XIII the victory.