Did Jon Rahm win in his debut LIV Golf event at Mayakoba? Final leaderboard explored

Jon Rahm had an excellent LIV Golf debut at Mayakoba, remaining in contention until the end. However, the Spaniard bogeyed his final two holes and lost the chance to win the event.

Joaquin Niemann closed brilliantly at Mayakoba and took the title defeating Sergio Garcia in a playoff that extended to four holes. Jon Rahm finished third, tied with Dean Burmester.

2024 LIV Golf Mayakoba final leaderboard feat Jon Rahm

Below is the final leaderboard for the 2024 LIV Golf Mayakoba (Individual and Teams):

Individual:

P1 Joaquin Niemann -12

2 Sergio Garcia -12

T3 Jon Rahm -10

T3 Dean Burmester -10

T5 Dustin Johnson -8

T5 Charles Howell III -8

T5 Brooks Koepka -8

T8 Tyrrell Hatton -7

T8 Louis Oosthuizen -7

T8 Cameron Smith -7

T11 Richard Bland -6

T11 Paul Casey -6

T13 Caleb Surratt -5

T13 Sebastian Muñoz -5

T15 Talor Gooch -4

T15 Laurie Canter -4

T17 Sam Horsfield -3

T17 Kevin Na -3

T17 Cameron Tringale -3

T17 Patrtick Reed -3

T21 Anirban Lahiri -2

T21 Brendan Steele -2

T21 Lucas Herbert -2

T21 Bubba Watson -2

T25 Matt Jones -1

T25 Bryson DeChambeau -1

T25 Marc Leishman -1

T28 Abraham Ancer E

T28 Martin Kaymer E

T28 Matt Wolff E

T28 Ian Poulter E

T32 Lee Westwood +1

T32 Kalle Samooja +1

T32 Eugenio Chacarra +1

T32 Jason Kokrak +1

T36 Hudson Swafford +2

T36 Henrik Stenson +2

T38 Kieran Vincent +3

T38 Charl Schwartzel +3

T38 Jinichiro Kozuma +3

T38 David Puig +3

T38 Scott Vincent +3

T43 Carlos Ortiz +4

T43 Mito Pereira +4

T43 Graeme McDowell +4

T43 Thomas Pieters +4

T47 Adrian Meronk +5

48 Danny Lee +6

49 Branden Grace +7

50 Andy Ogletree +8

T51 Peter Uihlein +11

T51 Pat Perez +11

T51 Phil Mickelson +11

54 Harold Varner III +14

Teams:

1 Legion XIII -24

2 Crushers GC -20

3 Torque GC -17

T4 Ripper GC -16

T4 Stinger GC -16

6 Fireballs GC -13

7 Smash GC -12

8 Cleeks GC -9

9 Majesticks GC -7

10 RangeGoats GC +2

12 4Aces GC +3

13 Iron Heads GC +6

2024 LIV Golf Mayakoba highlights

Joaquin Niemann won the inaugural event of the 2024 LIV Golf season with a score of 12 under. He defeated Sergio Garcia in a 4-hole playoff, that ended in the middle of darkness, to take the title.

Niemann also starred in the great feat of the event, carding a 59 during the first round. This Sunday, February 4, the Chilean had three birdies and two bogeys.

Jon Rahm started the round in fourth place but rose to share the top of the leaderboard after birdieing from 13th to 16th. However, he was unable to keep the pace and bogeyed the last two holes to drop to third place.

Nevertheless, Rahm did lead Legion XIII to the team title with a score of -24. This was influenced by the rebound during the third round of Tyrrell Hatton (-7) and Caleb Surratt (-5).