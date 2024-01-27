LIV Mayakoba payout: Exploring the prize money distribution of the $25,000,000 event 

LIV Golf's season-opening Mayakoba event will take place next week, starting February 2 and will run through the weekend to have its finale on Sunday, February 4. The tournament will be held at El Camaleon Golf Course in Mayakoba, Mexico and has a purse of $25 million, including $20 million for individual event and $5 million for team event.
The winner of the tournament will receive a check for $4 million followed by $2 million for the runner-up and $1.5 million for the third-place finisher. The LIV Golf events are no-cut events and thus all the players in the tournaments are guaranteed prize money.
Here is the prize money payout for the 2024 LIV Golf Mayakoba event (as per Golf Magic) :
- Winner - $4,000,000
- 2. $2,125,000
- 3. $1,500,000
- 4. $1,050,000
- 5. $975,000
- 6. $800,000
- 7. $675,000
- 8. $625,000
- 9. $580,000
- 10. $560,000
- 11. $540,000
- 12. $450,000
- 13. $360,000
- 14. $270,000
- 15. $250,000
- 16. $240,000
- 17. $232,000
- 18. $226,000
- 19. $220,000
- 20. $200,000
- 21. $180,000
- 22. $172,000
- 23. $170,000
- 24. $168,000
- 25. $166,000
- 26. $164,000
- 27. $162,000
- 28. $160,000
- 29. $158,000
- 30. $156,000
- 31. $154,000
- 32. $152,000
- 33. $150,000
- 34. $148,000
- 35. $146,000
- 36. $144,000
- 37. $142,000
- 38. $140,000
- 39. $138,000
- 40. $136,000
- 41. $134,000
- 42. $132,000
- 43. $130,000
- 44. $128,000
- 45. $126,000
- 46. $124,000
- 47. $122,000
- 48. $120,000
Who will be playing in LIV Golf in 2024?
The LIV Golf has not announced its full roster as of yet. However, most of the players who will be playing in the third season of the Saudi circuit have been revealed. This year, 13 teams will be competing on the circuit with four players each.
Jon Rahm will be joining the circuit with his new team Legion XIII. However, the players of the team are not confirmed. Team Ripper has three confirmed players and one is yet to be announced. Team Cleeks only have revealed only two players, and Irons Heads has one vacant spot.
Here is a list of the LIV Golf 2024 teams and their players:
4Aces
- Dustin Johnson
- Patrick Reed
- Pat Perez
- Harold Varner III
Cleeks
- Martin Kaymer
- Richard Bland
Crushers
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Anirban Lahiri
- Charles Howell III
- Paul Casey
Fireballs
- Sergio Garcia
- Abraham Ancer
- Eugenio Chacarra
- David Puig
HyFlyers
- Phil Mickelson
- Brendan Steele
- Cameron Tringale
- Andy Ogletree
Iron Heads
- Kevin Na
- Danny Lee
- Scott Vincent
Majesticks
- Ian Poulter
- Lee Westwood
- Henrik Stenson
- Sam Horsfield
RangeGoats
- Bubba Watson
- Matthew Wolff
- Thomas Pieters
- Peter Uihlein
Ripper
- Cameron Smith
- Marc Leishman
- Matt Jones
Smash
- Brooks Koepka
- Graeme McDowell
- Jason Kokrak
- Talor Gooch
Stinger
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Dean Burmester
- Branden Grace
- Charl Schwartzel
Torque
- Joaquin Niemann
- Sebastian Munoz
- Mito Pereira
- Carlos Ortiz
Legion XIII
- Jon Rahm