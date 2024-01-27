LIV Mayakoba payout: Exploring the prize money distribution of the $25,000,000 event 

LIV Golf's season-opening Mayakoba event will take place next week, starting February 2 and will run through the weekend to have its finale on Sunday, February 4. The tournament will be held at El Camaleon Golf Course in Mayakoba, Mexico and has a purse of $25 million, including $20 million for individual event and $5 million for team event.

The winner of the tournament will receive a check for $4 million followed by $2 million for the runner-up and $1.5 million for the third-place finisher. The LIV Golf events are no-cut events and thus all the players in the tournaments are guaranteed prize money.

Here is the prize money payout for the 2024 LIV Golf Mayakoba event (as per Golf Magic) :

Winner - $4,000,000

2. $2,125,000

3. $1,500,000

4. $1,050,000

5. $975,000

6. $800,000

7. $675,000

8. $625,000

9. $580,000

10. $560,000

11. $540,000

12. $450,000

13. $360,000

14. $270,000

15. $250,000

16. $240,000

17. $232,000

18. $226,000

19. $220,000

20. $200,000

21. $180,000

22. $172,000

23. $170,000

24. $168,000

25. $166,000

26. $164,000

27. $162,000

28. $160,000

29. $158,000

30. $156,000

31. $154,000

32. $152,000

33. $150,000

34. $148,000

35. $146,000

36. $144,000

37. $142,000

38. $140,000

39. $138,000

40. $136,000

41. $134,000

42. $132,000

43. $130,000

44. $128,000

45. $126,000

46. $124,000

47. $122,000

48. $120,000

Who will be playing in LIV Golf in 2024?

The LIV Golf has not announced its full roster as of yet. However, most of the players who will be playing in the third season of the Saudi circuit have been revealed. This year, 13 teams will be competing on the circuit with four players each.

Jon Rahm will be joining the circuit with his new team Legion XIII. However, the players of the team are not confirmed. Team Ripper has three confirmed players and one is yet to be announced. Team Cleeks only have revealed only two players, and Irons Heads has one vacant spot.

Here is a list of the LIV Golf 2024 teams and their players:

4Aces

Dustin Johnson

Patrick Reed

Pat Perez

Harold Varner III

Cleeks

Martin Kaymer

Richard Bland

Crushers

Bryson DeChambeau

Anirban Lahiri

Charles Howell III

Paul Casey

Fireballs

Sergio Garcia

Abraham Ancer

Eugenio Chacarra

David Puig

HyFlyers

Phil Mickelson

Brendan Steele

Cameron Tringale

Andy Ogletree

Iron Heads

Kevin Na

Danny Lee

Scott Vincent

Majesticks

Ian Poulter

Lee Westwood

Henrik Stenson

Sam Horsfield

RangeGoats

Bubba Watson

Matthew Wolff

Thomas Pieters

Peter Uihlein

Ripper

Cameron Smith

Marc Leishman

Matt Jones

Smash

Brooks Koepka

Graeme McDowell

Jason Kokrak

Talor Gooch

Stinger

Louis Oosthuizen

Dean Burmester

Branden Grace

Charl Schwartzel

Torque

Joaquin Niemann

Sebastian Munoz

Mito Pereira

Carlos Ortiz

Legion XIII

Jon Rahm