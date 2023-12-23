Mayakoba's El Camaleon announces course changes ahead of LIV Golf 2024

Mayakoba's El Camaleon, popular for hosting Latin America's first PGA Tour event, is getting a renovation for the upcoming LIV Golf event in February 2024. The course, designed by golf legend Greg Norman alongside Riviera Maya, is making changes to improve the experience for players and fans.

This is the first time El Camaleon, the course designed by golf legend Greg Norman alongside Riviera Maya, has been renovated since its inception in 2006. The clubhouse, as per GolfWeek, is getting a major upgrade, including the entry, locker rooms, pro shop, and the Koba Club House restaurant, which now has a new menu.

Architects are apparently tweaking some holes to make the game more interesting and the course more attractive. They are making tee boxes bigger and changing the elevation of fairways, greens, and bunkers. The fourth hole is getting a cool new island green, and the eighth hole's green is getting a makeover too.

Mayakoba's El Camaleon golf course explored

El Camaleón, an exquisite 18-hole golf course, offers a unique experience with the "Cave Bunker" on hole 7, a cenote discovered by Norman's design team, adding a memorable challenge.

El Camaleón provides more than just a round of golf; players can refine their skills at the 350-yard driving range, putting green, and short game area. The Jim McLean Academy at El Camaleón, recognized as the top golf school in Mexico, offers personalized instruction, cutting-edge facilities, and advanced technology like Trackman and JC video motion analysis.

Following a day on the course, players can unwind at the newly designed Koba Clubhouse. This space features three dining concepts, a premier golf pro shop, a comfortable lounge area, and more, enhancing the overall golfing experience.

For the last 16 years, El Camaleón has hosted the World Wide Technology (WWT) Championship at Mayakoba, Mexico's historic first-ever PGA TOUR event. The destination continues to El Camaleón in Mexico as a premier golf paradise through its partnership with LIV Golf.

What does Mayakoba resort offer to its guests?

Mayakoba, comprising of Andaz, Banyan Tree, Fairmont, and Rosewood Resorts, offers a serene welcome with traditional juices and thoughtful gifts. The 595-acre property boasts beautifully designed villas and a convenient transportation system for easy access to beaches, rivers, dining, and activities like golf and kayaking. Guests can explore the resort by golf cart, bike, or boat.

Fans can indulge in unique dining experiences at each restaurant, from fresh seafood to Thai cuisine, accommodating various dietary preferences. Nestled in the Mayan ecosystem, Mayakoba provides a beautiful setting surrounded by rivers, trees, and birds.