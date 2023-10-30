Where is the WWT Championship at Mayakoba held? Exploring the venue and more

The World Wide Technology Championship, or WWT Championship, is going to get underway on October 31–November 6 at the Tiger Woods-designed El Cardonal course in Cabo, San Lucas, Mexico. The course will host its first-ever event, the WWT Championship.

Located in a vibrant seaside resort town, Diamante is a top-tier golf destination. The traditional Golden Age West Coast courses that Mr. T played while growing up served as the model for El Cardonal's design.

It is a par-72 layout that measures 7,452 yards and is billed as a firm-and-fast test with wide fairways and big greens, or 8,300 square feet on average.

Additionally, with multiple ways to approach each hole and rewards for sound strategic decision-making, the 82-time PGA Tour winner designed a golf course that revives strategy.

Tiger Woods has said on the course’s website:

“I set up the golf strategy to make golfers think and make choices. There are going to be different ways to play every hole. Angles of approach are going to be very important and will dictate the type of shots you should consider. I love this kind of golf.”

This course also boasts breathtaking long-range views of the Pacific Ocean. Golfers of all skill levels can play here, thanks to its wide landing areas.

It offers a variety of approaches and angles to the greens. Well, it is worth noting that the event has moved from Mayakoba and the Playa del Carmen after sixteen years.

A quick look at the upcoming WWT Championship

The WWT Championship is going to be one of the three remaining FedEx Cup fall tournaments. The winner of this well-known competition will receive 500 FedEx Cup points in addition to the whopping prize pool.

This year, the prize money is set at $8.2 million, with the winner receiving $1,476,000. It will set several players who enter this week's event confident as they can secure the triumph. There will be seven FedEx Cup Top 50 players on the field.

The field will also include five members of the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR) Top 50 and 23 ranked in the Top 100. Some of the players who are going to compete are Cameron Young, Sahith Theegala, Lucas Glover, and Ludvig Aberg.

The PGA Tour's top putting specialist, Maverick McNealy, will make a comeback at the WWT Championship after his 5-month hiatus.

Additionally, rising stars on the PGA Tour, including Akshay Bhatia and Taylor Montgomery, will also be seen contending in the competition.