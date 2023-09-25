Carlota Ciganda net worth: European Solheim Cup hero’s career earnings explored

Carlota Ciganda is one of the most successful golfers in the world. She has been making the headlines after her impressive performance at the 2023 Solheim Cup, where she helped her team retain the tournament title.

Ciganda has won 10 professional events in her career and has added a decent amount to her net worth.

According to FreshersLive, Carlota Ciganda's estimated net worth is around $5 million. She had earned a decent amount from her professional career while she has also added a significant amount to her wealth from her endorsement deals.

Her total career earnings are $7,935,209 as per the LPGA Tour and her earnings in 2023 are $968,626. She has had five top-10 finishes this year.

Here are the results of all the events Carlota Ciganda played in 2023:

Portland Classic

Score: 68-67-66-67

Result: T3

Prize money: $81,297

CPKC Women's Open

Score: 72-74-73-73

Result: T41

Prize money: $10,882

AIG Women's Open

Score: 70-77

Result: CUT

Prize money: $0.00

The Amundi Evian Championship

Score: 74-74

Result: DQC

Prize money: $0.00

Dana Open

Score: 71-67-71-65

Result: T12

Prize money: $28,024

U.S. Women's Open

Score: 74-76-71-72

Result: T20

Prize money: $106,269

KPMG Women's PGA Championship

Score: 72-73-69-64

Result: T3

Prize money: $423,070

Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give

Score: 68-66-71-69

Result: T8

Prize money: $52,204

Mizuho Americas Open

Score: 72-70-71-73

Result: T21

Prize money: $28,443

Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play presented by MGM Rewards

Score: 72-64-58-67

Result: 5

Prize money: $49,723

Cognizant Founders Cup

Score: 76-70

Result: CUT

Prize money: $0.00

JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro

Score: 70-74

Result: CUT

Prize money: $0.00

The Chevron Championship

Score: 70-72-69-72

Result: T12

Prize money: $89,026

DIO Implant LA Open

Score: 73-71-63-66

Result: T5

Prize money: $65,585

LPGA Drive On Championship at Superstition Mountain

Score: 67-72-71-70

Result: T62

Prize money: $4,085

HSBC Women's World Championship

Score: 69-69-72-72

Result: T24

Prize money: $16,419

Honda LPGA Thailand

Score: 69-68-71-70

Result: T27

Prize money: $13,599

Carlota Ciganda's career

Carlota Ciganda was born on June 1, 1990 in Pamplona, Spain. She started playing golf at the age of five after being influenced by her father.

Ciganda enjoyed a successful amateur career and played collegiate golf at the Arizona State University. She had won the British Ladies Amateur in 2007 and finished runner-up at the event in 2009.

The Spanish golfer represented her country at the Espirito Santo Trophy in 2006 and 2008. She was also a member of the Sun Devils' NCAA Championship in her freshman year in 2009 and made history to win the Pac-10 Championship for two consecutive years in 2009 and 2010.

Carlota Ciganda has played in several amateur tournaments and started her professional career in May 2011. She made her professional debut at the Tenerife Ladies Match Play.

The 33-year-old golfer finished in the 34th position at the LPGA Final Qualifying Tournament in December 2011 and earned an opportunity to compete on the LPGA Tour.

She later finished third at the Ladies European Qualifying School tournament and earned the full exemption to compete on the LET. She has won 10 professional events in her career so far, including two on the LPGA Tour and seven on the LET.