Carlota Ciganda net worth: European Solheim Cup hero’s career earnings explored

Carlota Ciganda is one of the most successful golfers in the world. She has been making the headlines after her impressive performance at the 2023 Solheim Cup, where she helped her team retain the tournament title.
Ciganda has won 10 professional events in her career and has added a decent amount to her net worth.
According to FreshersLive, Carlota Ciganda's estimated net worth is around $5 million. She had earned a decent amount from her professional career while she has also added a significant amount to her wealth from her endorsement deals.
Her total career earnings are $7,935,209 as per the LPGA Tour and her earnings in 2023 are $968,626. She has had five top-10 finishes this year.
Here are the results of all the events Carlota Ciganda played in 2023:
Portland Classic
- Score: 68-67-66-67
- Result: T3
- Prize money: $81,297
CPKC Women's Open
- Score: 72-74-73-73
- Result: T41
- Prize money: $10,882
AIG Women's Open
- Score: 70-77
- Result: CUT
- Prize money: $0.00
The Amundi Evian Championship
- Score: 74-74
- Result: DQC
- Prize money: $0.00
Dana Open
- Score: 71-67-71-65
- Result: T12
- Prize money: $28,024
U.S. Women's Open
- Score: 74-76-71-72
- Result: T20
- Prize money: $106,269
KPMG Women's PGA Championship
- Score: 72-73-69-64
- Result: T3
- Prize money: $423,070
Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give
- Score: 68-66-71-69
- Result: T8
- Prize money: $52,204
Mizuho Americas Open
- Score: 72-70-71-73
- Result: T21
- Prize money: $28,443
Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play presented by MGM Rewards
- Score: 72-64-58-67
- Result: 5
- Prize money: $49,723
Cognizant Founders Cup
- Score: 76-70
- Result: CUT
- Prize money: $0.00
JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro
- Score: 70-74
- Result: CUT
- Prize money: $0.00
The Chevron Championship
- Score: 70-72-69-72
- Result: T12
- Prize money: $89,026
DIO Implant LA Open
- Score: 73-71-63-66
- Result: T5
- Prize money: $65,585
LPGA Drive On Championship at Superstition Mountain
- Score: 67-72-71-70
- Result: T62
- Prize money: $4,085
HSBC Women's World Championship
- Score: 69-69-72-72
- Result: T24
- Prize money: $16,419
Honda LPGA Thailand
- Score: 69-68-71-70
- Result: T27
- Prize money: $13,599
Carlota Ciganda's career
Carlota Ciganda was born on June 1, 1990 in Pamplona, Spain. She started playing golf at the age of five after being influenced by her father.
Ciganda enjoyed a successful amateur career and played collegiate golf at the Arizona State University. She had won the British Ladies Amateur in 2007 and finished runner-up at the event in 2009.
The Spanish golfer represented her country at the Espirito Santo Trophy in 2006 and 2008. She was also a member of the Sun Devils' NCAA Championship in her freshman year in 2009 and made history to win the Pac-10 Championship for two consecutive years in 2009 and 2010.
Carlota Ciganda has played in several amateur tournaments and started her professional career in May 2011. She made her professional debut at the Tenerife Ladies Match Play.
The 33-year-old golfer finished in the 34th position at the LPGA Final Qualifying Tournament in December 2011 and earned an opportunity to compete on the LPGA Tour.
She later finished third at the Ladies European Qualifying School tournament and earned the full exemption to compete on the LET. She has won 10 professional events in her career so far, including two on the LPGA Tour and seven on the LET.