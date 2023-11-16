Carloz Ortiz declines contract extension with Sergio Garcia's Fireballs GC LIV Golf team

LIV Golf League is all set for the third season of the break-away series. However, before the new season begins, a trade window is currently open for all 12 teams associated with the league. Mexican golfer Carlos Ortiz recently decided to move on from Sergio Garcia's Fireballs GC team and has declined a contract extension with them.

Ortiz finished 15th in the season standings, landing him in the Lock Zone. Players who finish in the Lock Zone (top 24 ranked players) are guaranteed a contract extension. However, the 32-year-old Mexican wished to explore free agency during the off-season trading. As per a few reports, he is speculated to join Joaquin Niemann-led Torque GC.

Carlos Ortiz was the highest point-getter for Fireballs GC in the 2023 season. He earned 88 points and finished 15th. Meanwhile, the captain Sergio Garcia earned 83 points and stood in the 17th spot on the season rankings.

One of the five players from the Open Zone (players who finished between 25 - 44 in the standings), Matt Jones, Bernd Wiesberger, Pat Perez, Graeme McDowell, and David Puig, could potentially replace Ortiz in the Fireballs GC team.

Four more additions to the LIV Golf roster will be made after the promotions event in Abu Dhabi. The event is scheduled from December 8 to 10 at Abu Dhabi Golf Club, UAE.

How has Carlos Ortiz performed for Sergio Garcia's Fireballs GC in LIV Golf

The 32-year-old Mexican golfer had been associated with the Sergio Garcia-led Fireballs GC since the inaugural season of the LIV Golf League. He has so far played in 19 regular season events, six in 2022 and 13 in the 2023 season.

Below is Carlos Ortiz's leaderboard standings in both seasons:

2023 season

In the most recent season, he played in 13 tournaments. He recorded four top-10 finishes this season, while his worst finish was T36 at the Adelaide Invitational.

Mayakoba Invitational - T7

Tucson Invitational - T2

Orlando Invitational - T8

Adelaide Invitational - T36

Singapore Invitational - T19

Tulsa Invitational - T30

DC Invitational - T12

Andalucía Invitational - T14

London Invitational - T31

Greenbrier Invitational - T7

Bedminster Invitational -T11

Chicago Invitational - T11

Jeddah Invitational - T17

2022 Season

In the 2022 season, Carlos Ortiz joined Sergio Garcia's Fireballs GC. He made his debut at the LIV Golf Invitational Portland and finished as the solo runner-up in the event. In the next event at Bedminster, he recorded a solo fourth finish.

Portland Invitational - 2

Bedminster Invitational - 4

Boston Invitational - T26

Chicago Invitational - T31

Bangkok Invitational - T15

Jeddah Invitational - T12

Although Carlos Ortiz has not recorded a win on the LIV Golf circuit so far, he did register a professional victory on the Gira de Golf Profesional Mexicana Tour. He won the Copa Prissa 2023 after defeating Isidro Benítez by two strokes.