Chad Ramey and Martin Trainer shoot the joint-lowest 18-hole Foursomes score at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Chad Ramey and Martin Trainer started the fourth round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans with a score of 16 under, seven strokes behind first place. However, thanks to a record fourth round, they await as clubhouse leaders going into the final round of the tournament.

Ramey and Trainer carded a 9-under 63 during the fourth round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, tying the event record for 18 holes in foursomes format. The record was set by Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele during the second round of 2023 and later tied by Nick Taylor and Adam Hadwin during the same edition (final round).

Chad Ramey and Martin Trainer's performance during the fourth round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans started with birdie-par-birdie on the first three holes. They bogeyed the 6th after parred the 4th and 5th but quickly recovered with back-to-back birdies on the 7th and 8th and par on the 9th to make the turn at 3 under 33.

But the best was yet to come for Ramey and Trainer, and they showed it on the back nine. The duo birdied five consecutive holes (10-14), bogeyed the 15th, and closed with a birdie-par-birdie for a 9-under 63.

Ramey and Trainer's performance on the back nine was so remarkable that they also tied the Zurich Classic nine-hole record for the foursomes format (6 under 30) set by Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele on the back nine in 2023.

With this performance, they reached a score of 25 under for the tournament and moved into first place. Zac Blair and Patrick Fishburn have the same score when they play the 14th hole, while the teams of Mark Hubbard and Ryan Brehm, and Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry are one stroke behind when they also play the 14th hole.

Martin Trainer and Chad Ramey at the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans and more

Trainer and Ramey started the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans with a first-round 66 in four balls, followed by a second-round 69 in foursomes to make the cut by just one stroke. They improved during the so-called Moving Day (65) to enter title contention. Their performance during their four rounds at TPC Louisiana included one eagle, 28 birdies and five bogeys.

Ramey and Trainer played as a team in the 2023 edition of the event and finished 9th, with a score of 22-under 266. Ramey had played once before (2022) and was cut. Trainer, meanwhile, played in 2021 and 2022 and also failed to make the cut.

Ramey has played 11 PGA Tour tournaments during 2023, with five cuts made and a Top 25 best finish. Trainer has participated in five events, with two made cuts and a Top 25 finish.