“Champion came back to make the cut”: In Gee Chun’s $1 million worth Ace has golf fans swooning

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Apr 23, 2023 10:49 GMT
LOTTE Championship presented by Hoakalei - Round One
LPGA golfer In Gee Chun (Image via Getty)

In Gee Chun contributed $1,000,000 to the LPGA USGA Girls Golf in Houston after making a stunning ace on the 17th hole of the Chevron Championship on Saturday, April 22.

The South Korean golfer finished with a scoring deficit of three. She was tied for 18th position after playing a round of 69.

The LPGA Tour shared a short clip on their Twitter account with the caption saying:

"In Gee Chun aces the 17th hole! The shot is worth $1,000,000 million for The Chevron Challenge, which will be donated to @LPGAGirlsGolf of Houston!"
Fans jumped into the comments section to appreciate the star golfer. One user wrote:

"Champion came back to make the cut. Now an Ace"
While others wrote:

"In Gee was six over par on the front nine Thursday. Now she is in the red for the tournament! Another million for charity for great turn around?"
"Of course in Gee is the one to get an ace for the million donation given all of her charitable work. How fitting."
"Awesome Shot! Congratulations!"
The event didn't get off to a fantastic start for In Gee Chun. She played in the first round of 78. Fortunately, she swiftly flipped the script in her favor and ended the second round with a score of 66. She tied for 18th place with Marina Alex, Cheyenne Knight, Ariya Jutanugarn, and Jin Young Kim after her third round of the tournament.

2023 Chevron Championship Round 3 leaderboard

After Saturday's round, Allisen Corpuz and Angel Yin shared the lead after the third round with a score of under 10. Megan Khang wrapped up with a score of -9 to tie up in third place alongside Albane Valenzuela and Amy Yang.

Here's the full leaderboard of the third round of the Chevron Championship:

  • T1. Allisen Corpuz: -10
  • T1. Angel Yin: -10
  • T3. Megan Khang: -9
  • T3. Albane Valenzuela: -9
  • T3. Amy Yang: -9
  • T6. A Lim Kim: -8
  • T6. Hyo Joo Kim: -8
  • T6. Nelly Korda: -8
  • T6. Hye-Jin Choi: -8
  • 10. Atthaya Thitikul: -7
  • T11. Ashleigh Buhai: -6
  • T11. Lilia Vu: -6
  • T13. Ally Ewing: -5
  • T13. Carlota Ciganda: -5
  • T13. Xiyu Lin: -5
  • T13. Eun-Hee Ji: -5
  • 17. Celine Boutier: -4
  • T18. Marina Alex: -3
  • T18. Cheyenne Knight: -3
  • T18. Ariya Jutanugarn: -3
  • T18. Jin Young Ko: -3
  • T18. In Gee Chun: -3
  • T23. Lindsey Weaver-Wright: -2
  • T23. Brooke M.Henderson: -2
  • T23. Brittany Lincicome: -2
  • T23. Maja Stark: -2
  • T23. Ruoning Yin: -2
  • T23. Maddie Szeryk: -2
  • T29. Patty Tavatanakit: -1
  • T29. Nanna Koerstz Madsen: -1
  • T29. Armari Avery: -1
  • T29. Georgia Hall: -1
  • T29. Gaby Lopez: -1
  • T29. Hinako Shibuno: -1
  • T29. Leona Maguire: -1
  • T36. Chella Choi: E
  • T36. Matilda Castren: E
  • T36. Linnea Strom: E
  • T36. Ryann O'Toole: E
  • T36. Pavarisa Yoktuan: E
  • T36. Amanda Doherty: E
  • T42. Gemma Dryburgh: +1
  • T42. Dewi Weber: +1
  • T42. Karis Davidson: +1
  • T42. Danielle Kang: +1
  • T42. Jessica Korda: +1
  • T42. Jodi Ewart Shadoff: +1
  • T42. Pajaree Anannarukarn: +1
  • T42. Dana Fall: +1
  • T50. Nasa Hataoka: +2
  • T50. Sei Young Kim: +2
  • T52. Ayaka Furue: +3
  • T52. Andrea Lee: +3
  • T52. Narin An: +3
  • T52. Lucy Li: +3
  • T52. Eila Galitsky: +3
  • T57. Peiyun Chien: +4
  • T57. Mao Saigo: +4
  • T57. Wei-Ling Hsu: +4
  • T57. Stephanie Kyriacou: +4
  • T61. Brittany Altomare: +5
  • T61. Hae Ran Rye: +5
  • T61. Charlotte Thomas: +5
  • T64. Yuna Nishimura: +6
  • T64. Minjee Lee: +6
  • T64. Jing Yan: +6
  • 67. Sarah Schmelzel: +7
  • 68. Lauren Stephenson: +9

