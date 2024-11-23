Charles Barkley and $110M-worth NBA star roasts each other at The Match Superstars

Charles Barkley and Blake Griffin roasted each other at The Match Superstars. The 10th edition of the golf challenge matches is being held at Breakers West Country Club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Eight celebrities are competing including Barkley and Griffin. Barkley was paired with MLB legend Ken Griffey Jr. against actor Bill Murray and NHL legend Wayne Gretzky. During the match, Griffin, who has a net worth of $110 million as per Celebrity Net Worth, acted as a commentator.

In a clip shared by Bleachers Report, at one point in the match, Griffin unleashed a volley of roasts at Barkley. Griffin commented on Barkley's golf cart driver and said:

Trending

"You're forcing Ken to ride that cart with one leg out."

Griffin didn't stop there. As the video of Ken getting off the golf cart was shown on air, he said:

"Ken just got out and took a deep breath of fresh air. That cart smells like Italian BMTs from Subway. I can't imagine what that cart smells like right now. There's all sorts of olive oil on the seat."

Expand Tweet

When asked about the experience of sitting next to Charles Barkley, Kenbcompared himself to an eight-month-old puppy hanging out the window to get some air. Barkley even had to change his T-shirt during the tournament because of a lot of sweating where he had a hilarious moment.

Charles Barkley also didn't miss any opportunity to roast Blake Griffin. When Griffin was competing and he missed the hole, Barkley questioned his gameplay and said:

"How do you win closest to the hole and lose the hole?

Expand Tweet

Griffin was paired with comedian Nate Bargatze against Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps and Mark Wahlberg.

Who will compete in the semifinals and finals at The Match: Superstars?

The Match Superstars is being held at the Breakers West Country Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. The final will be held at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, November 22.

Two quarterfinal scramble matches over nine holes in which eight celebrities competed were held on Thursday.

Bill Murray/Wayne Gretzky vs. Charles Barkley/Ken Griffey Jr.

Mark Wahlberg/Michael Phelps vs. Nate Bargatze/Blake Griffin

Bill Murray and Wayne Gretzky won their match in a close competition while Michael Phelps and Mark Wahlberg easily won with four-up after six holes.

In the semifinal match, Bill Murray will compete against Wayne Gretzky while Michael Phelps will compete against Mark Wahlberg.

Bill Murray/Wayne Gretzky

Mark Wahlberg/Michael Phelps

The winners of the semifinal matches will compete against each other in the finals at The Match: Superstars.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback