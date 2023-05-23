Charles Schwab Challenge 2023: Top odds and best picks explored

Following an eventful PGA Championship outing, the PGA Tour is now headed for the Charles Schwab Challenge 2023. The event will be played at the Colonial Country Club in Ft. Worth, Texas, from Thursday, May 25 to Sunday, May 28. The tournament will see a 120-player field competing for the $8,700,000 prize purse on offer.

The Charles Schwab Challenge field will be headlined by World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Max Homa, Viktor Hovland, and Tony Finau, among others. 2022 champion Sam Burns will also return to defend his title this week. Interestingly, PGA Championship 2023’s breakout star Michael Block also earned a sponsor exemption to the tournament.

Despite having a stacked field, OWGR leader Scheffler is the clear favorite to win this weekend.

Charles Schwab Challenge 2023 odds

Scottie Scheffler leads the top odds list for the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

The PGA Tour star will arrive at the historic Colonial Country Club with 4-1 odds. Scottie Scheffler is the 4-1 favorite on the PGA odds board. According to the odds list, Jordan Spieth and Tony Finau are the next best options. They carry 12-1 odds to the event.

Viktor Hovland (14-1), Collin Morikawa (16-1) Sungjae Im (18-1) and Max Homa (22-1) are some other top names to watch at the Charles Schwab Challenge. Meanwhile, defending champion Sam Burns carries 22-1 odds into the event, making him a top-10 favorite. Michael Block, despite having a dream run at the PGA Championship, sits toward the bottom of the odds list. He has 500-1 odds to lift the trophy this weekend.

Here is the complete odds list for the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge (as per Caesars Sportsbook):

Scottie Scheffler 4-1

Jordan Spieth 12-1

Tony Finau 14-1

Viktor Hovland 14-1

Collin Morikawa 16-1

Sungjae Im 18-1

Max Homa 22-1

Sam Burns 22-1

Rickie Fowler 30-1

Justin Rose 30-1

Tommy Fleetwood 33-1

Russell Henley 35-1

Chris Kirk 45-1

Cam Davis 45-1

Denny McCarthy 50-1

Si Woo Kim 50-1

Min Woo Lee 60-1

Emiliano Grillo 60-1

Brian Harman 60-1

Kurt Kitayama 65-1

Tom Hoge 70-1

Stephan Jaeger 75-1

Brendon Todd 75-1

Ryan Fox 80-1

Harris English 80-1

Byeong Hun An 80-1

Taylor Moore 80-1

Lucas Herbert 80-1

K.H. Lee 90-1

Patrick Rodgers 90-1

Thomas Detry 90-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 90-1

Davis Riley 100-1

Joseph Bramlett 100-1

Billy Horschel 100-1

J.J. Spaun 100-1

Maverick McNealy 100-1

J.T. Poston 100-1

Alex Smalley 100-1

Beau Hossler 100-1

Justin Suh 100-1

Eric Cole 100-1

Sam Stevens 125-1

Will Gordon 125-1

Nick Taylor 125-1

Hayden Buckley 125-1

S.H. Kim 150-1

Andrew Putnam 150-1

Ben Griffin 150-1

Ryan Palmer 150-1

Sepp Straka 150-1

Scott Stallings 150-1

Alex Noren 150-1

Akshay Bhatia 175-1

Joel Dahmen 175-1

Ben Martin 175-1

Adam Schenk 175-1

Matt Wallace 175-1

Robby Shelton 200-1

Garrick Higgo 200-1

Austin Eckroat 200-1

Cameron Champ 200-1

Vincent Norrman 200-1

Nate Lashley 200-1

More details on the PGA Tour event, including tee times, will be updated soon.

