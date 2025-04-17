Charley Hull announces major diet update which forced her to snub her family’s efforts

Charley Hull remains as committed as ever to staying in the best shape. She's constantly seen working out and even posting the results of her impressive 5K, 10K, and longer runs almost daily on Instagram. She also recently gave up smoking to get healthier.

Now, with a major holiday around the corner, she's revealed yet another major change for her health. With cakes and sweets planned for Good Friday on April 18, Hull revealed that she's practicing a sugar-free lifestyle now.

Charley Hull's story ft. her diet restrictions and health update - Source: via @charley.hull on Instagram

She captioned a photo of some delectable cakes:

"I know I'm doing no sugar, so I'm not eating these. But got a family BBQ tomorrow for Good Friday."

Hull's family is getting together to celebrate the Friday before Easter Sunday, a religious holiday that marks the day when Jesus was crucified in 33 AD. There will be plenty of good food at the gathering, including some of those cakes that some family members put a lot of effort into.

Unfortunately, due to her self-imposed and strict diet, the English golfer won't be able to sample their wares. Instead, she'll have to eat the barbecue and sides that will presumably be provided.

Hull is not playing in a professional golf tournament on the LPGA Tour this weekend, so she's free to spend the time with her family. Despite the lack of a tournament, though, she's not interested in backsliding with her health and fitness.

Charley Hull confirms status for Mayakoba outing

Charley Hull is now slated to be one of the top-ranked players in the field this year at the Riviera Maya Open. This will be at the award-winning Riviera Maya course in El Camaleón Mayakoba.

Charley Hull has signed on to a new tournament (Image via Imagn)

Hull said in a press release via PRWeb:

"I always prefer a course that challenges me with longer, more difficult holes, so I'm especially excited to test my skill at El Camaleón. With this year's record-breaking tournament schedule for the LPGA Tour, I'm looking forward to the opportunity to play in the Riviera Maya Open as one of the key events this season."

Luis Duran, the CEO of RLH Properties, which owns Mayakoba, added his own excitement for Charley Hull's commitment:

"We are thrilled to have Charley Hull join the player field for the LPGA Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba. Her incredible talent and strong fan following will undoubtedly make her one of the favorite players to watch during the tournament this May. We look forward to seeing how she tackles the challenges that El Camaleón presents."

The golf course completed a year-long enhancement project in early 2024, so it's a new and upgraded course for the women to experience next month. The tournament will be held on May 22-25.

