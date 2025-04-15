Charley Hull shares an Easter ready update with her fans

Charley Hull shared a picture of her nails done on Tuesday to declare her early preparations for the upcoming Easter festival. Hull has been very busy preparing for her upcoming golf and athletic events, but constantly updates her fans on her hectic schedule. With Easter approaching, she is looking to enjoy some personal time.

Charley Hull shared an Instagram Story in which she showed off her Easter-ready nails. From the story, it is clear that the golfer just got a manicure, as her nails were looking fabulous. She was wearing green nail paint with white dots all over her nails. It was looking good, and she even called it fresh nails in her caption, which read:

"Fresh Nails for Easter hehe 🐣💚"

Charley Hull showing off her nails on IG story (Image via: IG @charley.hull)

There aren't many details about Hull's Easter celebrations. However, she has always wished her fans a happy festival on Instagram through a post or story. For instance, last year, on April 1, 2024, she shared an Instagram post commemorating Easter Monday. She wished the fans well and even provided an update on her current condition. Hull captioned the post:

"Happy Easter 🐣 Monday. So glad I’m feeling so much better now. 🍩🐣🍪🍹"

Charley Hull has an ongoing initiative to connect with her real fans

Ford Championship Presented By Wild Horse Pass 2025 - Source: Getty

Charley Hull has announced her new ID on a fan engagement platform called Passes. This is a place in which fans can get a glimpse into the golfer's personal life as well as her activities on the course. In exchange for this, fans would have to purchase a monthly subscription that is divided into different categories.

Last week, Charley Hull announced this on her Instagram with a video of herself discussing these topics. She captioned her post:

"This is for my real fans.. No scammers, no BS, just us✌️Check out my @passes to chat with me and get all the behind-the-scenes golf content, workouts, exclusive merch, and more! See you there😎💪"

This initiative is taken by Hull in response to a surge in fake social media accounts impersonating her. This problem had previously caused confusion and issues at LPGA events. Here is an in-depth look at her subscription model:

Driving Range : $4.99/month

: $4.99/month Clubhouse Pass : $14.99/month

: $14.99/month Tour Pro : $29.99/month

: $29.99/month Signature Club: $89.99/month

Each tier offers varying levels of access. From exclusive behind-the-scenes golf content and workouts to direct messaging with Hull, signed memorabilia, and live chats. Hull has shown her excitement for this new venture by stating in an interview:

"Joining Passes is a whole new adventure for me where I can share a more personal, behind-the-scenes look into my life."

Charley Hull is currently focusing on a variety of activities to improve her personal life. She plans to improve her speed and quit smoking by the end of the year.

