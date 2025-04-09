Charley Hull shares initiative to connect with her ‘real fans’

LPGA Tour star Charley Hull has introduced a better way for her fans to connect with her. She shared a video on Instagram announcing that she is now available on the subscription platform Passes.

Ad

Hull was born in Kettering, Northamptonshire, in 1996. She started playing golf at a young age and won the 2011 Ione D Jones/Doherty Championship and the 2012 Harder Hall Invitational as an amateur. Since turning pro in 2013, she has won two events on the LPGA Tour and four on the Ladies European Tour.

Charley Hull usually connects with her fans on Instagram, where she has 738,000 followers. In a recent post, the English golfer asked her ‘real fans’ to connect more with her on Passes, a platform that allows creators to monetize their content. The post was captioned as:

Ad

Trending

“This is for my real fans.. No scammers, no BS, just us✌️Check out my @passes to chat with me and get all the behind the scenes golf content, workouts, exclusive merch, and more! See you there😎💪 … link in my bio.”

Ad

In the video, Charley Hull said that by connecting with her on Passes, fans can speak with her on the platform and get access to exclusive content before and after she competes in golf tournaments. She also added that she would be embarking on fun cooking challenges on the platform.

Hull offers different membership packages available on Passes, namely Driving Range, Clubhouse Pass, Tour Pro, and Signature Club. The membership prices range from $4.99 to $89.99 per month. She also offers different items in the Passes shop, including an exclusive Charley Hull signed golf ball available for $99.99.

Ad

Fans who are interested in a golf swing coaching session with the two-time LPGA Tour winner can also make a custom request on Passes for $1000 - $2,500.

Charley Hull pens heartfelt message following the Ford Championship

Last week, Charley Hull played in the Ford Championship at the Whirlwind Golf Club and finished at T11 in a tie with Yahui Zhang. After the tournament was concluded, she shared a heartwarming message with her fans and supporters. Her post was captioned:

Ad

“T11 Not the Sunday I wanted but another steady week ⛳️ Thank you to all the sponsors and volunteers for another great week at the Ford Championship. @lpga_tour 🔜Next stop Las Vegas for the @lpgamatchplay 😎”

Ad

Notably, Hyo Joo Kim claimed the title at the Ford Championship after scoring 22-under. Lilia Vu came second, and Allisen Corpuz was third.

After the Ford Championship, Hull competed in the T-Mobile Match Play in Las Vegas. She made it past the first day of the tournament but was eliminated after losing the final round-robin match to Esther Henseleit.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More