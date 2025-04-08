How much money has Charley Hull earned from the LPGA Tour?

Charley Hull has been playing golf for more than 12 years. She became a professional golfer at the age of 17 and has since evolved her game significantly. Hull has won numerous tournaments, including the prestigious CME Group Tour Championship in 2016 and the Lalla Meryem Cup in 2014. Let's take a look at how much she's earned from her amples wins across the years.

Charley Hull has been consistent throughout her career, earning $9,116,000 over the course of 12 years. The LPGA Tour's official website contains all of Hull's career statistics, including her earnings over the years:

2025: $184.3 K (As of April, 2025)

2024: $1.1 Million

2023: $2.4 Million

2022: $1.1 Million

2021: $392.3 K

2020: $281.6 K

2019: $886 K

2018: $869 K

2017: $442.9 K

2016: $1.1 Million

2015: $359.9 K

Ford Championship Presented By Wild Horse Pass 2025 - Round Two - Source: Getty

Charley Hull's 2025 season got off to a decent start with consistently strong performances in four different tournaments through April. Hull first competed in the Founders Cup presented by the US Virgin Islands, where she finished tied for 19th place and earned $23,210. Following that, she competed in the HSBC Women's World Championship, finishing tied for fourth place and earning $104,318.

The English professional golfer then competed in the Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass, where she finished 11th and earned $41,138. Her recent tournament was the T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards, where she had an early exit and finished 28th, receiving $15,656.

What is the reason behind Charley Hull's success over the years?

Ford Championship Presented By Wild Horse Pass 2025 - Round Three - Source: Getty

The 29-year-old Charley Hull is well-known for her aggressive playing style. She doesn't think much about the shot and just goes for it to enjoy the game. In an 11-year-old interview with The Guardian, she explained her way of thinking while playing the game. While at that time she was just 18, her aggressiveness was still the same as today. She stated then:

"All I really do is just hit it, find it and hit it again," and "I'm not going to die if I hit a bad shot, am I?"

This was not the first time Charley Hull displayed her carefree mind. In September 2024, she received a lot of negative feedback, which she addressed in a press conference at the Robert Trent Jones Club. Hull explained her thoughts on the criticism and how she deals with it in order to stay calm on the course. She explained:

"I'm just myself. I just - I'm myself. If I like things, I like it for myself. Other people don't like it, well, it's not their life. I live me. I live my life the way I want to live it, not how anyone else wants me to live it. I think just literally just live like a normal person."

Right now, Charley Hull is headed to El Caballero Country Club in Los Angeles, California. She will compete in the JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro, which takes place from April 17-20.

