Charley Hull backs Rory McIlroy over Bryson DeChambeau to win The Masters at Augusta

Charley Hull appears to have chosen her favourite to win The Masters this year. Like the majority of golf supporters, it appears that she has also been keeping an eye on the first golf major of the year. Hull recently shared an Instagram story updating fans on her personal progress, along with a message about Rory McIlroy winning the 2025 Masters.
Hull is currently busy with the Hyrox Doubles Simulator. She is going to participate in it next week and has been training every day. She updated the fans on her exercise drill, as well as a message for McIlroy. Hull's story caption read:
"7 Km run✅ Apple carrot ginger juice✅ 4 hour golf lesson on range and court ✅ putting drills ✅ Sunday roast ✅ Sauna steam ✅ Deep tissue Thai massage ✅ Epsom salts bath ✅ NO TO WATCH RORY WIN THE MASTERS"
Hull then emphasized her support for the Northern Irishman by correcting a typo in her earlier post. Bryson DeChambeau was in second place before the final round began, and there were some predictions that he had a good chance of overtaking McIlroy. However, as of this writing, it is McIlroy who leads the event by one shot.
"Now*** to watch Rory win The Masters"
Along with watching The Masters finale, Hull is also preparing for a grueling event outside the golf course.
Charley Hull is training for Hyrox Doubles Simulator
Charley Hull has been putting all of her efforts into improving her running time. She had stated earlier this year that she could complete 5K steps in 26 minutes, but she is determined to reduce that to 20 minutes by the end of the year. This is why she has been regularly involved in training drills.
She is also set to take part in the Hyrox Doubles Simulator, along with her trainer Kate Davey. Hull made a announcement about it on her Instagram, stating:
"I am competing in a Hyrox Doubles Sim next week @hyroxcorby and me and Kate was testing the weights out and working my timings out it wasn't really much of a gym session but still was a good gauge of where we at."
Hull will also be preparing for the first major of the year in women's golf, with the Chevron Championship scheduled to get underway on April 24.