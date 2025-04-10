Charley Hull drops intense workout routine as she reveals plans of competing in a fitness competition

Charley Hull is ready to test out her athletic abilities. After a disappointing week in Las Vegas, Hull is going for the Hyrox Doubles Simulator. She recently shared an update on her Instagram story about this new drill and how she is preparing for it.

Ad

Charley Hull informed her fans that she and her trainer, Kate Davey, are preparing for a friendly Hyrox Doubles next week. Kate is a professional Hyrox athlete, so this drill should not be a big challenge for her. Hull, on the other hand, is doing regular exercises for this and looking forward to doing well. She posted a video of herself playing golf and captioned:

"I am competing in a Hyrox Doubles Sim next week @hyroxcorby and me and Kate was testing the weights out and working my timings out it wasn't really much of a gym session but still was a good gauge of where we at."

Ad

Trending

Apart from that, Hull shared her golf morning routine in the same Instagram story. Recently, she was eliminated from the T-Mobile Match Play in the round-robin stage. Her early exit was very disappointing; after all, fans wanted her to play during the weekend. Hull is now trying to get back on track with her morning practice sessions. She also mentioned this in her story about how she is training:

"What a good morning. 18 holes completed in 2 hours and trained this morning 4. 5.5 KM run then 400M run 4 length sledge push 700m ski 4 length sledge push 500m row 4 lengths farmers carry 400m run 2 length lunges 20 wall balls"

Ad

Charley Hull's Instagram story on her next event (Image via: IG @charley.hull)

This training will undoubtedly help Hull prepare for her appearance at El Caballero Country Club in Los Angeles, California. She will compete in the JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro, which takes place from April 17 to 20.

Ad

Charley Hull is now connecting with fans via Passes

Ford Championship Presented By Wild Horse Pass 2025 - Round Three - Source: Getty

Charley Hull is usually on Instagram to connect with her fans. She is always present, whether through posts on Instagram, stories, or reels. Interestingly, from now on, Hull will be able to communicate with her 'real fans' via a subscription-based platform known as Passes. She announced it on Instagram.

Ad

She captioned the post as:

"This is for my real fans.. No scammers, no BS, just us✌️Check out my @passes to chat with me and get all the behind the scenes golf content, workouts, exclusive merch, and more! See you there😎💪 … link in my bio.”

Right now, fans can contact Hull through three different subscription options. These include driving range, clubhouse pass, tour pro, and signature club. Prices for these subscriptions range from $4.99 to $89.99 per month. Hull's involvement is likely to draw more attention to Passes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More