Charley Hull boasts 'Golf News' achievement from December 2024

LPGA star Charley Hull shared a picture of herself on the cover of one of Golf News Magazine's 2024 editions on Tuesday. Hull reposted a photo of the cover that was posted by Inci Mehmet, who is a broadcaster for Sky Sports Golf with over 50,000 followers on Instagram.

Ad

In her Instagram story that features Charley Hull on the cover of Golf News Magazine, Mehmet also tagged Hull in the post. The two-time LPGA Tour winner reposted it with the song "Diva" by Beyonce overlaying the story.

Hull shared the post with her more than 741,000 Instagram followers.

Charley Hull's Instagram story on Tuesday morning - Source - [email protected]

Charley Hull is one of the LPGA Tour's most popular stars, especially on social media. The English golf star is currently 10th in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings despite not winning a tournament since October 2022.

Ad

Trending

Charley Hull aims to capture first LPGA Tour win of the year

Charley Hull at the Ford Championship Presented By Wild Horse Pass 2025 (via Getty)

Charley Hull is off to a decent start in 2025, having played in four LPGA Tour events thus far this year. The English golfer is in search of her first LPGA Tour win since the Volunteers of America Classic triumph in October of 2022.

Ad

The 29-year-old star started her 2025 season at the Founders Cup in February, which was played at Bradenton Country Club in Florida. She finished tied for 19th place at eight under par for the tournament.

Hull contended in her next event in early March, which was the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore. The English golf star entered the final round with an opportunity to win, though she struggled, shooting a two-over-par 74 to close out the tournament. She ultimately finished tied for fourth place, six shots behind winner Lydia Ko.

Ad

Hull then played at the Ford Championship at Whirlwind Golf Club in Chandler, Arizona, at the end of March. She had the lead after the first round, in which she carded a nine-under-par 63 the begin the tournament.

Hull entered the final round two shots behind leader Lilia Vu, though she failed to keep the pace and finished in a tie for 11th place, five shots outside of the playoff that Vu ultimately lost to Hyo Joo Kim.

Ad

Most recently, Hull played at the T-Mobile Match Play at the iconic Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, but was eliminated in the round robin portion of the event. Hull won her first match on day one, but halved her next match and lost the third.

Hull will aim to re-enter the winner's circle in 2025 and continue her good start as the major championships approach.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Thomas Ingals Golf content writer Know More