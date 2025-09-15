Charley Hull breaks own career record after Kroger Queen City Championship win

Charley Hull has reached a new milestone in her career, rising to a personal-best No. 5 in the Rolex Rankings after winning the Kroger Queen City Championship at TPC River’s Bend. The 29-year-old English golfer claimed her third LPGA Tour title, and first since 2022, with a dramatic finish that saw her take advantage of Jeeno Thitikul’s struggles on the final hole.

Hull closed with an impressive 4-under 68 to post a winning total of 20-under 268. While she held her nerve, it was Thitikul who faltered under pressure. After Hull bogeyed the par-4 17th, the top-ranked Thai player stepped onto the 18th green with the advantage.

But from about 50 feet, Thitikul four-putted, missing both a five-footer and a three-foot comeback putt. Hull, steady from 30 feet away, rolled in a short putt for birdie to seal the victory and the a big jump in the world standings.

The win marks Charley Hull’s first on the LPGA Tour in over two years, adding to her four titles on the Ladies European Tour. It also extends the LPGA’s streak of 25 different champions this season, underlining the depth and competitiveness of the women’s game.

England’s Lottie Woad finished solo third at 18-under after a strong 66, while Japan’s Miyu Yamashita followed at 17-under. World No. 2 Nelly Korda tied for fifth at 15-under alongside Nasa Hataoka, Chisato Iwai, Sei Young Kim, Jennifer Kupcho, Mary Liu and Maja Stark.

Hull entered the week in excellent form, having finished runner-up in Houston just days earlier in the Aramco Series. Her latest triumph not only delivers her a long-awaited LPGA title, but also cements her status among the world’s elite, with her career-high ranking of No. 5 serving as proof.

Charley Hull played through injury to win the 2025 Kroger Queen City Championship

Charley Hull shared an update on her ankle injury while competing at the 2025 Kroger Queen City Championship. The English golfer teed off her campaign on Thursday, September 11. After two rounds, she found herself tied for second place, just two shots behind leader Chanettee Wannasaen.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Hull opened up about the ligament injury in her ankle, admitting it was still bothering her.

"I actually like tore it. Like when I fell down I heard a pop and I thought I broke my ankle. And then got an MRI and I told the surgeon, and he was like, yeah, you heard it completely snap. I was like, oh, that's kind of freaky. It's actually hurting a little bit today because it's my second week on the trot, but I'm getting there," Charley Hull said.

Hull’s appearance in Cincinnati marked her return to LPGA Tour play since the AIG Women’s Open, where she came close to winning before finishing tied for second. Earlier this month, she also competed in the Aramco Houston Championship on the Ladies European Tour, once again falling just short of the title.

Despite the pain, Hull remained competitive, showing determination to stay in contention even as she continues to fully recover from the injury.

