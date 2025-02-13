Charley Hull celebrates PIF’s $5 Million entry into women's golf with 4 videos from the course

Charley Hull is excited about the recent news that the PIF, Principal Investment Fund, is funneling $5 million into women's golf. They are going to be the sponsor for the Ladies International, a global golf event on the Ladies European Tour.

The English golfer shared four videos on Instagram where she took several swings on the PIF course. The branding is plainly seen directly in front of where Hull took her swings.

Trending

PIF is the primary funding arm of LIV Golf. They're also involved with the PGA Tour as the merger continues to inch toward a resolution. Now, they're getting heavily involved with the women's game, which is a first for PIF.

The $5 million prize purse that PIF is offering to the Saudi Ladies International is the same as the prize purse they've set up for the PIF Saudi International on the men's Asian Tour.

Hull is an ambassador for Golf Saudi, which is an organization dedicated to growing the sport in Saudi Arabia as well as the world. Just like on LIV Golf, the PIF Saudi Ladies International is going to have both team and individual play.

Last year, Hull broke a multi-year drought by winning at the Aramco Team Series in Riyadh, which is in Saudi Arabia. That's where LIV Golf opened its 2025 season.

Charley Hull reflected on golf in Saudi Arabia

Ahead of the Saudi Ladies International by PIF, Charley Hull got the chance to reflect on her own personal history with golf in Saudi Arabia and what the future holds for all involved.

Charley Hull is in Saudi Arabia for the PIF Saudi Ladies International (Image via Getty)

Via the LET, she said:

"Winning the Aramco Team Series event in Riyadh last year was a huge moment for me. I felt really sharp all week, and to lift the trophy after such a strong three rounds gave me a lot of confidence. It is great to come back to the same venue to compete in the PIF Saudi Ladies International, I know this course suits my game, and I’m excited to see what I can do this time around."

The English golfer continued:

“Across women’s sport, there are very few examples of where we can compete for prize money that is remotely equitable with the guys. So the commitment of PIF and Golf Saudi is really exceptional.”

The Saudi Ladies International, now under the PIF umbrella and with a $5 million prize purse at stake, began officially on February 13 and will conclude play on February 15.

Charley Hull is the second-highest ranked player in the field. The World No. 11 trails only World No. 3 Ruoning Yin in the 112-person field this weekend.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback