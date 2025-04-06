Charley Hull clocks her second-fastest 5K run during Sunday morning workout

Charley Hull is back in her hometown after an early exit from the T-Mobile Match at Shadow Creek Golf Club in Las Vegas. She failed to make it to the round of 16, flew back immediately, and recorded her second-fastest 5-K run.

The British golfer did a 4.40-mile run this morning, which is around 7 kilometers. She took around 39 minutes to complete the entire run, and in the process, she recorded her second-fastest time in the 5-K. Hull shared this achievement on her Instagram story and wrote,

"Steady flush out run in the sun round the lake."

Charley Hull shares her incredible running achievement. Image via Instagram @charley.hull

Additionally, after the run, Charley revealed she will be doing a 500-meter row, 15 KB swings, 6 devil's presses, and three rounds of 40 seconds wall sit 90 degrees, 15 goblet squats of 15 kg, and then rest 90 seconds before going back for the second round.

Charley Hull shares her insane post running Sunday workout. Image via Instagram @charley.hull

She posted this information on her Instagram story and showcased her Sunday workout.

Charley Hull is one of the most followed female pro golfers on social media, especially Instagram, where she has around 738K followers. She shares regular updates about her day-to-day life, mostly related to her workout routine, and occasionally snaps with her family and friends.

Charley Hull talks about her newfound love for fitness.

Charley Hull has found a new love for fitness, gym, and running in the past year or so. Recently, she talked about her love for fitness during the pre-round press conference of the 2025 HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore.

"I think in life, everybody has got a hobby outside of golf, and I feel like fitness for me is my hobby," Hull said. "I've been in the gym since I was like 15 years old, but never really trained how I train now. I never used to enjoy it."

"I felt like about a year and a half ago, I really wanted to get in my fitness, not just be a golfer, but be an athlete. I think it's really good for me mentally. But I'm one of those people who struggle to switch off," the 29-year-old golfer said.

She then revealed she loves challenging herself and believes the gym helps her with that.

"I love challenging myself, and I feel like the gym really, really helps me with that, and I just feel unbelievable. I don't actually have a goal for training."

She said she trains for her overall health and to recover from the jet lag quickly.

"But whenever I train in the gym, I feel like it helps my golf. And I feel like the more fitter I am, the more I recover from jet lag a lot quicker. I just do it for overall health and make the mind feel good and just makes me feel better," Hull concluded.

Charley Hull will compete next in the Chevron Championship, the first major championship of the year, starting April 24th in Texas.

