Charley Hull commits to quit smoking for $10,000 bet: "Deal is a deal"

Charley Hull revealed on Monday (March 17) that she will try to quit smoking for two months. She made a grand bet about it with fellow golfer and friend Ryan Evans.

The video of Hull smoking on the golf course had gone viral last year. It had boosted her popularity as well. Now, the ace golfer has decided to stay away from the habit for two months.

She posted a video on her Instagram story on Monday announcing the decision. The Brit has made a 10-grand deal with Ryan Evans for going cold turkey for two months. Handing over a pack of cigarettes to him, she said:

"Today, I've made the decision to stop smoking and I'm going to do a 10-grand bet that, if I pick up a cigarette in the next two months, I'll give you 10-grand."

Image via @charley.hull

Hull captioned the video:

"Deal is a deal. Let's see if I'm a woman of my word"

Evans later posted a story of the LPGA star signing a pack of cigarettes. Apparently, it will be put on eBay. He wrote:

"Got a signed half pack of fags going on eBay tonight"

Charley Hull had reshared the story on her Instagram.

"I think it's to do a little bit when I'm stressed" - Charley Hull on smoking

Charley Hull at the HSBC Women's World Championship 2025 (Source: Getty)

Charley Hull had previously said that she took up smoking to get rid of her vaping habits. The latter can be done even indoors unlike smoking.

She had mentioned at the US Womens Open last year that she went to the gym and was a "very healthy person". Hull had also said that she "hardly" drinks.

"I only smoke. I hardly drink. I don't need to drink because, actually, I can have a fun time without it," she said via Golf Monthly.

The 28-year-old had said smoking was very common in her family.

"My dad smokes 40 a day since he was 12 years old and now he's 75, and my nephew smokes who is like 25. My whole family smokes, so it's not something that I've noticed being odd."

Hull further revealed that she actually hated smoking and that her doing it probably has something to do with stress.

"I hate smoking. I used to curse at my dad when I was younger for smoking, but I think it's to do a little bit when I'm stressed."

The ace golfer was last seen at the Sunnigdale Foursomes where she had taken part with her best friend Georgia Hall last week. The duo reached the last-16 stage before crashing out of the prestigious tournament. They were defeated by Tom Shadbolt and Ben Evans.

