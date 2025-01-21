Charley Hull continues grind, recalls dad's tough words while hitting the gym

Charley Hull has continued her grind ahead of the 2025 season. In a recent Instagram post, she recalled her father Dave's tough words while hitting the gym.

In the recent Instagram post, Hull sported a yellow workout outfit— a fitted top and joggers. In the pictures, the LPGA Tour player could be seen running on a treadmill and using a rowing machine with her back turned to the camera.

In two other pictures, she was pushing a weighted sled across the gym floor by leaning forward into the sled. She captioned the post:

"It’s being comfortable with being uncomfortable, as my dad has always told me pain is a weakness of the mind. (flexed biceps emoji)"

Golf analyst and broadcaster Sophie Walker has shown optimism about Charley Hull's 2025 season. Walker said that Hull's win at the 2024 Aramco Team Series in Riyadh was important.

She said that she is similar to Rory Mcllroy and if she wins regular events in 2025, she'll have chances in Majors. Walker said (via Golf Monthly):

"You can compare her almost a little bit in Majors to Rory, I suppose. She's just not had that early clump of victories like Rory but they both need to start winning more of them. Where Rory differs is his ability to win regular tour events and this is something Charley needs to do, then the Majors will more likely follow."

"Winning Majors will never be easy, but getting yourself used to final groups, being in contention and converting good golf into wins generally leads to a Major win. She plays better on hard courses and she seems to play better from September onwards, when there are no Majors, so that's a slight issue as well," she added.

Charley Hull finished 31st in the Race to CME Globe standings in the 2024 season.

How did Charley Hull perform on the LET Tour in 2024?

Charley Hull had a splendid 2024 season. She played 17 tournaments on the LPGA Tour and made 15 cuts with five top-10 finishes. Her best performance came at the Annika where she finished as a runner-up.

On the LET Tour, she competed in 13 tournaments, four being team events and the Amundi Evian Championship. In 8 individual tournaments, she had five top-5 finishes.

Her best performance came at the Aramco Team Series in Riyadh which she won by three strokes over Nicole Broch Estrup. Hull finished third in the LET Tour's Order of Merit. Her official earnings in the 2024 season are €594,161.49.

Let's take a look at Charley Hull's performances on the LET Tour in the 2024 season:

Aramco Ladies International: 3

ATS - Tampa - TEAM (RESULT): 2

Aramco Team Series - Tampa: 2

ATS - Korea - TEAM (RESULT): 3

Aramco Team Series - Korea: 2

ATS - London - TEAM (RESULT): 36

Aramco Team Series - London: 106 (RTD)

The Amundi Evian Championship: 106

Paris 2024 Summer Olympics: 27

ISPS HANDA Scottish Open: 5

AIG Women's Open: 20

ATS - Riyadh - TEAM (RESULT): 10

Aramco Team Series - Riyadh: 1

