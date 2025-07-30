Charley Hull declares golf course where Tiger Woods won one of his Major Championships as her favorite

English golfer Charley Hull recently named Pebble Beach Golf Links as her favourite course, highlighting the stunning views and unique challenge the venue offers. Known for its dramatic Pacific coastline and classic layout, Pebble Beach holds a special place in golf history as the site of Tiger Woods’ dominant 2000 U.S. Open victory.Charley Hull recently reshared a collaborative post by Brad Jordan, Dalton Davis, Malbon Women, Nataliya Guseva, and herself on July 30. She tagged all of them while resharing the post. While revealing her favourite golf course, Hull said:“Any year, I used to play about 21 events. I don’t like playing too much because I love being at home. I’m a home person, and I like to feel fresh when I get to the event. So that’s kind of why I play less. My favorite course to play is Pebble Beach. I played the U.S. Open there in 2023. It’s a great golf course—some of the best views—and I just love that place.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHer Instagram story:Image via INstagram-@charley.hullHull tied for second place at the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open, held at Pebble Beach. Hull fired a brilliant final round 6-under 66, including an eagle on the second hole and six birdies, climbing the leaderboard from seven shots behind to finish just a few strokes short of capturing her first major title.Pebble Beach’s rich history of Tiger Woods's iconic win has made it special. At that tournament, Woods produced one of the most memorable performances in golf history, winning by a record 15 strokes and finishing at 12-under par, the only player under par that week. It included two bogey-free rounds, no three-putts, and a legendary 7-iron shot from deep rough on the par-3 6th hole. Apart from that, Charley Hull is now gearing up for the 2025 AIG Women's Open.Charley Hull is ready for the 2025 AIG Women’s Open at Royal Porthcawl.Charley Hull is back and excited for the 2025 AIG Women’s Open. On July 30, she shared a happy photo on Instagram from Royal Porthcawl Golf Club in Wales. Wearing a bright yellow t-shirt and her usual white cap, Hull posed with an ear-to-ear smile. She captioned the post:“Smiling my way into the @aigwomensopem😀 who is coming out to watch?🏴✌”This week will be Hull’s 11th start on the LPGA Tour in 2025. At 29 years old, she is still searching for her first win of the year and hopes to have a strong performance at this tournament. Just last week, she played at the ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open and finished tied for 21st with a score of 5-under. Hull has played in all four major tournaments so far this year. She tied for 12th place at both the U.S. Women’s Open and the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.